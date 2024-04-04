AWS, Amazon’s Cloud Computing Unit, Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs

(CTN News) – In a strategic shift Amazon announced on Wednesday, it is laying off hundreds of employees within its cloud computing unit AWS.

There will be a few hundred fewer jobs cut in Amazon’s team that oversees technology for retail stores, a move that comes just a day after the company announced it is phasing out the Just Walk Out technology from its U.S. grocery stores.

Besides cutting the physical stores technology team, Amazon also announced that it is cutting “a number of hundred roles” in the AWS sales, marketing, and global services organization.

These cuts are mainly due to changes in the AWS training and certification programs, along with sales operations, that are resulting in business changes. Also, the tech giant said it was making cuts elsewhere in order to focus its resources on other business priorities rather than making cuts elsewhere.

Amazon spokesperson Duncan Neasham said in a statement that even though these decisions are difficult, they are necessary in order to continue investing, hiring, and optimizing resources so that they will be able to deliver innovation for their customers.

In addition to the layoffs at AWS, there were other layoffs that took place and its subsidiaries this year as well. Earlier in January, the company announced that it had cut several hundred jobs across both its Prime Video and MGM Studios units.

The same month, Twitch, one of the most popular social media platforms owned by Amazon, cut more than 500 jobs in an effort to save money in order to keep costs low. About 5% of the employees employed by Audible, which is an online platform that offers audiobooks and podcasts, have also been laid off.

According to Amazon, it will continue to hire in areas that are considered priority. In the current job market, there are thousands of Amazon Web Services jobs available on the company’s website. Employees whose roles are impacted by the changes are expected to be offered internal opportunities, the company said.

