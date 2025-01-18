Thai Lawmakers Amend Law in Favour of Craft Beer Makers

Thailand’s parliament has approved a new law allowing entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and farmer groups to obtain licenses for producing and selling all types of liquor, especially microbreweries making craft beer.

The bill passed with overwhelming support, as 415 out of 420 lawmakers voted in favour. It now heads to the Senate for review.

This move could challenge the long-standing dominance of Thai Beverage and Boon Rawd Brewery, which have controlled the nation’s beer and spirits market for decades. Relaxed licensing rules may also help restaurants and pubs create unique alcoholic beverages to appeal to millions of international tourists who visit Thailand annually.

Efforts to make it easier for small producers to enter the market began in 2022, with steps like removing capital and production capacity requirements.

According to Krungsri Research, in 2023, domestic liquor sales in Thailand reached 2.97 billion litres, valued at $16.3 billion. Beer represented 55.8% of the total value, while spirits accounted for 36.1%.

According to Chanin Rungtanakiat of the Pheu Thai Party, who led the committee overseeing the bill, additional regulations must be issued before licenses can be granted once the legislation is approved.

Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, an opposition member of the People’s Party, has been a vocal advocate for breaking up the liquor monopoly. He hoped the law could take effect by October if the Excise Department and other agencies acted quickly to establish regulatory guidelines.

Some elements of Taopiphop’s original Progressive Liquor Bill were included in the current legislation. However, he pledged to continue advocating for further reforms. On social media, he reflected on his nearly eight-year journey, which began with his arrest for homebrewing beer.

The 35-year-old Bangkok MP also commended a Pheu Thai colleague for their efforts in passing the bill, noting they often worked closely on shared goals.

Boon Rawd Brewery, Thailand’s first brewery, was established in 1933. The Bhirombhakdi family owns it, and Forbes ranked it as the country’s 19th richest. ThaiBev, founded by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is led by the country’s third-richest individual, with a net worth of $10 billion.

A 2022 report by Krungsri Research found Boon Rawd controlled 57.9% of Thailand’s beer market, while ThaiBev held 34.3%. Thai Asia Pacific Brewery accounted for 4.7%. In the spirits sector, ThaiBev led with a 59.5% market share, far ahead of its closest competitor, who held 8%.

The legislation is great news for Thailand’s craft beer scene, which has grown fast despite tough laws favouring big breweries. Small brewers push boundaries, creating flavorful beers that locals and tourists love.

Many Thai entrepreneurs brew craft beer outside the country to sidestep strict production limits, importing unique flavours back home. Online platforms and social media have helped these brands reach wider audiences and build loyal fanbases.

Events like beer festivals and tastings are becoming more popular, allowing people to try these brews. Younger drinkers, especially in cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, are eager to explore local beer options that offer more than the mass-produced lagers dominating the market. Craft beer makers are creating a new space in Thailand’s drinking culture with creativity and persistence.

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are gaining traction as craft beer hubs in Thailand. Local breweries and bars offer flavorful, small-batch beers made with care. You’ll find IPAs, stouts, and creative blends that reflect local ingredients and tastes.

Popular spots like My Beer Friend in Chiang Rai or the craft corners in Chiang Mai’s Nimmanhaemin area showcase Thai brewing talent. Though local laws can limit production, passionate brewers are pushing the scene forward. Whether you’re a beer geek or just curious, these cities won’t disappoint.

The craft beer scene in northern Thailand is booming. Plenty of places sell good Thai Craft Beer, and some even have their own breweries.

Craft Beer Makers in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

