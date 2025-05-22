Target Sales Drop in the First Quarter, Retailer Warns They’ll Drop All Year.

(CTN News) – Target is finding it harder to boost sales while maintaining its inexpensive, stylish image.

Sales dropped sharply in the first quarter of 2025, according to the discount industry, which projected tariff and economic fears would reduce consumer spending.

Target reported that consumer boycotts hurt last quarter’s business. After pressure from the White House and conservatives, the corporation discontinued several diversity, equality, and inclusion projects in January. In June 2023, Target removed LGBTQ+-themed products during Pride Month, angering more customers.

Wednesday’s noon trade saw shares fall 3.5%. FactSet missed Wall Street’s $24.23 projection with quarterly revenues of $23.85 billion, down 2.8% from the year before.

Target earned $1.04 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the quarter ending May 3. This decline contrasts with last year’s $942 million, or $2.03 per share.

Target cut their annual sales forecast Wednesday. After projecting a 1% revenue rise in March, the business now expects a low-single-digit drop in 2025. Without this year’s settlement revenues, it expects $7–9 EPS.

Analysts expect $8.34 EPS on $106.7 billion in revenues.

Comparable store sales fell 3.8% for well-known retailers and online platforms. In-store sales declined 5.7%, but internet sales gained 4.7%. The 1.5% rise in comparable store sales from the prior quarter reversed.

The average ticket price fell 1.4% while in-person and online retail sales plummeted 2.4%. Target admitted it could not accurately assess the impact of each unfavourable aspect of its business.

Target will create a new office under COO Michael Fiddelke to boost sales. Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christina Hennington will resign but remain strategic until September 7.

Saunders said, “We welcome this as a potential way to engineer change, as it is a tacit admission that isn’t doing a good enough job in some areas.” We warn that insular and defensive culture must evolve for it to succeed.”

Target also budget-conscious shoppers. The website will sell 10,000 new things for $1, most of which are under $20. Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters Tuesday, “We’re not satisfied with these results, so we’re moving with urgency to navigate this period of volatility.”

“We need to encourage people to return to our stores or visit our website.”

The company’s market share is rising or stable in 15 of 35 product categories. It increased its market share in women’s swimwear, infant and toddler items, and activewear.

Target has struggled to expand sales as competition has intensified, especially in non-essentials like fashion and home items, according to a study. Target warned investors in March that it will improve its store label brands and accelerate product development to regain its “Tarzhay” charm of inexpensive, trendy goods. Leaders believe this will modernise the company.

However, without the presence of significant trade wars, improving performance has been difficult. Target stock fell about 37% in 52 weeks.

Target rival Walmart announced strong quarterly sales last Monday. Tariffs will raise prices on several commodities again this summer when people buy school supplies, according to the nation’s largest retailer. Officials expected a $100 increase in Chinese car seats, which cost $350 at Walmart.

Target did not disclose how tariffs influenced prices, but it was studying measures to offset them, such as sourcing changes. It promised to neutralise most levy consequences.

“Competition is something we consider,” Cornell said. “We frequently alter prices. A few stand up. Cuts are coming. Trump postponed the harsher levies for 90 days and cut his threatened 145% import tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% on May 12.

Walmart avoided tariffs since 60% of its U.S. business is food. Target sells clothes and accessories, not groceries, for 25% of sales. China supplies 30% of the company’s store-label products, down from 60% in 2017. Next year, the corporation hopes to cut it to 25%. US will buy from Guatemala and Honduras.

Pressure increases on the target.

In January, the company announced it would scrap DEI programs like one that promoted Black-owned businesses and professional advancement for Black employees. Conservative activists and President Donald Trump have challenged federal, educational, and private DEI policies.

The Georgia megachurch pastor who led a 40-day boycott asked for its continuation last month.

Target should affirm its diversity commitment and assist Black-owned businesses and groups, according to Rev. Jamal Bryant. Target has about 400,000 employees and 2,000 stores.

SOURCE: AP

