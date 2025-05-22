Bitcoin Falls After a Record High Because Higher Payments Discourage Riskier Bets.

(CTN News) – The value of Bitcoin has risen to a new all-time high as of Wednesday, surpassing the previous milestone set in January.

According to data from Coin Metrics, the flagship cryptocurrency’s price is at $106,678.74 right now, marking the most recent instance in which it has crossed over the horizontal line.

This happened as a result of the cryptocurrency’s severe depreciation, which was triggered by both the stock market’s session lows and the increase in interest rates on Treasury securities. It peaked at $109,500 in the early hours of the day.

The cryptocurrency exchange Nexo was cofounded by Antoni Trenchev, who said in a statement that “various favourable factors in the macroeconomic environment have contributed to the new peak for Bitcoin.” “A varied assortment of ingredients has been produced by the macro cauldron.”

“Bitcoin has prospered in the macroeconomic environment.”

“These elements include a de-escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China, milder U.S. inflation figures, and Moody’s downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt, which has intensified attention on alternative stores of value like bitcoin.”

He stated, “We have entered a universe that is significantly different from the one we inhabited at the beginning of April, when global macro concerns peaked and Bitcoin fell to $74,000.”

China and the United States of America are able to succeed because they are active entities. The duration of this chance might be three months. The price of Bitcoin has risen steadily during the month of May, bringing the overall increase to 13%.

Due to the unpredictability of tariffs, the price of Bitcoin was flat for several weeks before this incident. Last week, investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that mimic the price of bitcoin exceeded $40 billion. Since the beginning of May, SoSoValue has disclosed that there have only been two days of outflows.

Recent risk-off scenarios, which are connected to worries about the tariffs and deficits imposed by the United States, have elevated the value of gold and bitcoin. Additionally, cryptocurrencies have profited from the stock market’s increasing liquidity, which has improved risk assets. As a result, risk assets have strengthened.

A correlation exists between both of these elements and cryptocurrency’s performance. The contributions of both gold and bitcoin have raised the cryptocurrency’s value to some degree.

Cryptocurrency’s growth might have been influenced by both factors.

According to CryptoQuant, on-chain data indicates a decline in the propensity to sell as a result of the rise in the volume of bitcoins traded on exchanges.

By examining the numbers, it becomes evident that there has been a change. The increase in trading volume exemplifies this trend. The fact that new records have been set for the volume of Tether stablecoin USDT held on exchanges worldwide further indicates that the cryptocurrency market has seen a rise in liquidity.

This coin serves as an economic indicator, allowing for an approximate estimation of market liquidity. Most investors believe that the forthcoming events will be the main driver of the overall rise in the price of bitcoin. Legislative changes and corporate treasury contributions are two instances of these kinds of variables.

Investors believe that these elements will be the main determinants of Bitcoin’s future growth in value. According to research by Bitcoin Treasuries, the total worth of bitcoins held by publicly traded firms has risen by 31% since the year started, to over 369 billion dollars.

The expansion shows a considerable level of advancement. This increase is equal to roughly 15% of the total number of bitcoins that have been issued.

The Senate decided last week to proceed with legislation that will establish the first legal framework for stablecoins under US authority. Since stable coins are an essential part of the bitcoin sector, the Senate has agreed to create a legal framework.

President Donald Trump, who is now in office, has said he expects regulations governing cryptocurrencies to be prepared for his approval by August, before Congress returns from holiday.

Coinbase’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index this month is a noteworthy accomplishment that Wall Street views as a turning point in the bitcoin trading industry. Coinbase completed the process to join the index this month.

