Connect with us

Business

ExxonMobil (XOM) Raises Alarm Over Australia's Gas Supply Outlook
Advertisement

Business

Coinbase's Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

Business

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Business

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Business

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein

Business

International Paper Makes a $7 Billion Offer To Buy Out DS Smith Of Britain

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

Business

Siemens' Footprint in the Middle East: Powering Progress in Iraq

Business

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Business

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Business

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week

Business

Sun Life Financial's Chief Financial Officer Is Timothy Deacon

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Lululemon Stocks Drop 10% On Weak Guidance, Slowing North American Growth

Business

FedEx Stock Earns $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Business

ExxonMobil (XOM) Raises Alarm Over Australia’s Gas Supply Outlook

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

41 seconds ago

on

ExxonMobil (XOM) Raises Alarm Over Australia's Gas Supply Outlook

(CTN News) – Reports that ExxonMobil Corporation XOM has issued a serious warning regarding Australia’s domestic gas supply, emphasizing the urgent need for policy stability and increased investment in the sector.

It is projected that the domestic gas supply to Australia’s southern states will decline by 44% by 2030, according to the company.

The Gippsland Basin joint venture operated by ExxonMobil emphasizes the importance of timely investments to prevent this shortage from occurring.

There is no doubt that the Gippsland Basin joint venture is the largest single gas supplier in the country’s southern region, covering New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, and South Australia.

In spite of the fact that the Gippsland Basin is considered a pivotal part of the solution to the potential shortage of gas, the necessary final investment decisions for its development have not yet been made.

Among the regulatory challenges, ExxonMobil compares the process of obtaining drilling permits in the United States to the process in Australia, which can take up to two years, severely impeding the swift development that will meet future gas demand.

In light of the fact that one-third of the gas needed by consumers on the East Coast between 2025 and 2030 is not currently available, expedited regulatory procedures are crucial to achieving lower prices for domestic gas.

An additional key player in the industry, Senex Energy, echoed these concerns. Ian Davies, the ExxonMobil  company’s CEO, criticized the lengthy environmental approval process in Australia, which takes nearly three years to complete for new projects.

A slow investment process discourages investment, and he urged the Labor government to ensure that the nation’s resources industry remains competitive.

In order to streamline the project assessment process and eliminate bureaucratic delays, the Labor government has proposed reforms to the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (“EPBC”).

The EPBC Act, however, has already been criticized as impeding significant investments due to an average approval time of 1,009 days.

Senex had ExxonMobil planned a $1 billion expansion of its Atlas project in Queensland’s Surat Basin, but halted the project due to government-imposed a cap on gas sales aimed at alleviating high energy costs for businesses and households.

SEE ALSO:

Coinbase’s Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Anthropic, Amazon’s Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies