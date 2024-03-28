Connect with us

Business

Verizon's $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now
Advertisement

Business

Starbucks' Stock Is Struggling As Competition Heats Up In The US And Abroad

Business

ExxonMobil (XOM) Raises Alarm Over Australia's Gas Supply Outlook

Business

Coinbase's Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

Business

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Business

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Business

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein

Business

International Paper Makes a $7 Billion Offer To Buy Out DS Smith Of Britain

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

Business

Siemens' Footprint in the Middle East: Powering Progress in Iraq

Business

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Business

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Business

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week

Business

Sun Life Financial's Chief Financial Officer Is Timothy Deacon

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Verizon’s $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Verizon's $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now

(CTN News) – Verizon may owe you money if you were a customer during the last seven years. Verizon settled a $100 million class action lawsuit concerning a monthly administrative fee earlier this year.

Customers claimed that Verizon implemented and charged the Administrative Charge in an unfair and deceptive manner.

The company denied any wrongdoing or responsibility and did not admit fault, but agreed to pay $100 million in order to settle the matter.

Anyone who had a postpaid Verizon plan and paid an administrative charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023 is a member of the settlement class. Here is what you need to do if you meet that criteria:

Please visit the Verizon administrative charge settlement website.

  1. To submit a claim, click the Submit Claim button at the top of the page.

  2. Please enter the Notice ID and Confirmation Code that you received in the mail or by email.

  3. Enter your Verizon Account Number and Last Name instead if you did not receive a letter.

  4. Complete the claim form with all the necessary information and submit it.

Each valid claim will entitle the customer to a minimum of $15, plus $1 for each month they were a customer and paid the administrative fee. A maximum of $100 will be paid to each customer as part of the settlement. It should be noted, however, that the payouts may be lower depending on the number of claims submitted.

The case may have more twists and turns to come, as Reuters reported in January that nearly 10,000 Verizon customers sought to arbitrate An masse against the company. Apart from the arbitration process, you only have until April 15, 2024 to submit your claim for your share of the settlement. Make sure you submit your claim as soon as possible if you would like to participate.

SEE ALSO:

Starbucks’ Stock Is Struggling As Competition Heats Up In The US And Abroad

Coinbase’s Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies