Verizon’s $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now

(CTN News) – Verizon may owe you money if you were a customer during the last seven years. Verizon settled a $100 million class action lawsuit concerning a monthly administrative fee earlier this year.

Customers claimed that Verizon implemented and charged the Administrative Charge in an unfair and deceptive manner.

The company denied any wrongdoing or responsibility and did not admit fault, but agreed to pay $100 million in order to settle the matter.

Anyone who had a postpaid Verizon plan and paid an administrative charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023 is a member of the settlement class. Here is what you need to do if you meet that criteria:

Please visit the Verizon administrative charge settlement website.

To submit a claim, click the Submit Claim button at the top of the page. Please enter the Notice ID and Confirmation Code that you received in the mail or by email. Enter your Verizon Account Number and Last Name instead if you did not receive a letter. Complete the claim form with all the necessary information and submit it.

Each valid claim will entitle the customer to a minimum of $15, plus $1 for each month they were a customer and paid the administrative fee. A maximum of $100 will be paid to each customer as part of the settlement. It should be noted, however, that the payouts may be lower depending on the number of claims submitted.

The case may have more twists and turns to come, as Reuters reported in January that nearly 10,000 Verizon customers sought to arbitrate An masse against the company. Apart from the arbitration process, you only have until April 15, 2024 to submit your claim for your share of the settlement. Make sure you submit your claim as soon as possible if you would like to participate.

