(CTN News) – DPReview has confirmed that its content will be archived and remain online.

According to Scott Everett, general manager, “We’ve received a lot of questions about what’s next for the site.” You may be concerned about losing the carefully curated content, but I assure you that it will remain available as an archive.

As we work on archiving, we’ll keep publishing stories while we do more work on accessing our site. Thank you for your support over the years, and we look forward to seeing you in the future.”

As of today, DPReview is closing its doors for good, and its content is lost for all time. Its founder, Alex Jassy, has blasted the decision of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, calling time on the much-loved camera website, saying, “What a waste”. The site has been providing insight, advice, reviews, forums and in-depth technical camera specifications since 1998.

DPReview (opens in new tab) has been discontinued as part of Amazon’s recent annual operating plan review. In the last 25 years, over 8,000 news articles, 1,300 reviews, 47 million forum posts, as well as hundreds of interviews and features have been posted on the site – none of which will remain accessible after today.

Phil Askey founded DPReview 25 years ago, and stayed until 2010. He took to LinkedIn (opens in new tab) to let people know how he feels.

Andy Jassy needs to see what a waste it would be to tear this team apart and burn all this content, and what a huge loss it would be to the photography community and the internet.”

DPReview(opens in new tab) general manager Scott Everett expressed gratitude to the staff, contributors and readers who kept the site going.

We’re grateful for the communities that have developed around DPReview. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate this milestone over the next few weeks.

People who’ve used the site since the beginning are outraged at the decision to close it. Several disgruntled visitors have suggested that a photographic retailer like B&H Photo Video(opens in new tab) buy the site, but others have pointed out that it was sold to an “evil corporation.”

Only saving grace is that DPReview TV has moved over to PetaPixel’s YouTube channel(opens in new tab), where Chris Niccols and Jordan Drake will resume their show in May.

We’re all sad today for all the people who’ve contributed their time and hearts to the site. The side-by-side camera comparisons on DPReview have been incredibly helpful while working at the top UK photographic retailer.

There is some hope that one day, in some form, DPReview may return despite Amazon not explaining why it needs to be closed. For now, goodbye and thanks.

