5 Ways to Build an Active Online Presence

5 Ways to Build an Active Online Presence

What makes the core of a successful business? A devoted team and top-quality services are the most common answers; yet, in the era of the Internet, it’s the online presence that makes the difference to the business performance.

Today’s market creates a prolific ground for every business to develop, as the target audience is closer than ever – only a few clicks away. Online brand exposure builds trustful relationships with customers and keeps them actively engaged. There are multiple ways of building a solid online presence, let’s explore them.

How to Build Online Presence?

Build a website

All roads lead to Rome; all points of online presence lead to the business website.

A business website is like a digital ‘home’, which represents the company’s values and philosophy, exposes the products and services, and attracts potential clients.

Every business entering the online space should start with a website. According to research, customers are rather suspicious of companies that only have groups and channels on social media and give preference to those that have a website.

The quality of the website is the case of reputation and credibility. Some companies prefer customized website development, which builds a unique web space considering all the business ‘wantings’; some, however, can make do with free tools, like Wix, Weebly, Square, etc. There is no lack of choice, but a matter of affordability.

Create social media accounts

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok started as communication and entertainment tools, yet now, they are exploited as marketing tools and marketplaces. Social media accounts allow businesses to establish brand awareness and keep their audience actively involved.

The social media platforms require different approaches as they target different age groups and interests:

  • Facebook is the most popular and demographically diverse platform. It features the biggest social media marketplace, bringing high ROI to business owners. The marketing strategies include posts, images, informational leaflets, videos, etc.
  • Twitter is more business-oriented and maintains a relevant style of communication. Posts and images should always stick to a moderate tone of voice, be informationally balanced, and follow the grammar rules. The page moderator should delete all tweets that are irrelevant or didn’t meet their goal, to keep the profile crystal clean.
  • Instagram is concentrated on visual perception, thus, the main value will make photos, visuals, and infographics.
  • TikTok features video content and is youth-oriented. It usually is more playful and easygoing.

Regardless of the social media type, consistency matters above all. Check the most active time and days of your target audience and keep sending valuable and meaningful pieces of content to maintain their interest in your brand.

Build review-based reputation

According to statistics, 90-95% of customers read reviews and testimonials before contacting certain businesses.

It is important to ask your clients to leave reviews regarding the cooperation and reply to all the mentions. If the businesses keep track of the reviews and address all the issues, it shows the potential clients that they value every customer.

Engage the influencers

Influencers follow one of the most feasible marketing strategies – ‘word-of-mouth’.

Influencers are not necessarily celebrities, but simply popular social media personas. It is worth contacting people whose target audience is relevant to your business niche and agreeing on further collaboration. Yet, it is important to choose real influencers, with authentic audiences, as there are a lot of examples with cheat followers, which will result in unproductive cooperation.

Implement SEO

SEO techniques establish a brand’s visibility in the relevant niche, and thus, attract a wider audience.

Keywords and phrases, authority backlinks and referrals, brand-mentioning, guest posting, listings, on-page optimization – all the types of SEO techniques enhance the company’s digital profile, and help it reach high rankings in the search. The techniques shouldn’t be implemented altogether, but rather gradually be added to the least of SEO development strategies.

Concluding Lines

Online presence is the cornerstone of business success and customer engagement. It is important to elaborate on the cover-it-all strategy to claim the business’s existence in the digital landscape.

A well-developed website, social media presence, SEO techniques, reviews, and brand mentions – all the tokens of presence allow businesses to build their online profile and reputation, thus, attract a wider audience and increase the revenue.

SEE ALSO: WeWork To Emerge from Bankruptcy With Reduced Debt And Streamlined Operations
Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

