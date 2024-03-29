ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

(CTN News) – Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is also experiencing gains Thursday morning as market indices (DJI, IXIC, GSPC) move into the green after a mixed opening.

Jared Blikre examines the performance of the memecoin, as well as Home Depot (HD), select ETFs, and small-cap indices, in this article.

As we are doing the training taker list, I would be remiss if I did not mention Dogecoin as a result of all the cryptocurrency frenzy at the moment. You can see this for yourself. According to this year-to-date chart, it is up 133%, which is certainly better than Bitcoin.

Let us take a closer look at the five-year chart. You can see that it is now Dogecoin merely a shadow of what it used to be. During the GameStop early crypto 2021 era, stocks, as well as cryptocurrency, reached their peaks.

Thus, Dogecoin has clawed back a portion of its losses.

Home Depot is a stock that has been rising. There is no doubt about it. The stock has increased by 102% over the last five years. During a conversation yesterday, an analyst expressed a preference for Lowe’s in comparison to Home Depot. Home Depot has gained 11% over the past 24 hours.

Now, I would like to check in on some of our leaders and sentiment leaders this week. I would like to summarize the events of the last four days. Crypto in the lead is not surprising.

My crypto ETF is GBTC. This proxy has increased by 11%. However, there is also solar energy. Then there is real estate– I apologize– regional banks that make up KRE. Then there is cannabis.

We have not even discussed small caps. The small cap market has been trying to break out of a multi-year consolidation. It appears that there is still much room to go for many of these indexes and issues, not least Dogecoin.

