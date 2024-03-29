Connect with us

News

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers
Advertisement

News

March's Headline Inflation Is Expected To Be Around 20%

News

Upon Returning To UBS, The Chief Executive Officer Was Paid $15.9 Million

News

On Just One Count, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face '10 To 15 Years In Prison'

News

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women's Health?

News

King Charles Distributes "Maundy Money" At The Maundy Thursday Service.

News

Thai Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again to $7 Amid Store Closures and Losses

News

Former Vice Presidential Nominee Joe Lieberman Passes Away at 82

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Form New 'Special' Monkey Enforcement Unit

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

News

STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

News

Avelo Airlines Will Announce Route Announcements At Lakeland Airport

News

Birmingham Southern College Will Close On May 31 Due To Financial Difficulties

News

Steam is Down: Know the Reason Behind the Downtime

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

News News Asia

Japan Already Preparing for a Second Trump Administration

News

Free Premium On Telegram If You Use This Dangerous Feature

News

Food Inflation Emerges As The Top Election Issue In South Korea

News

AppTech Plans To Raise $2 Million With a $1 Per Share Public Offering

News

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

(CTN News) – Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is also experiencing gains Thursday morning as market indices (DJI, IXIC, GSPC) move into the green after a mixed opening.

Jared Blikre examines the performance of the memecoin, as well as Home Depot (HD), select ETFs, and small-cap indices, in this article.

As we are doing the training taker list, I would be remiss if I did not mention Dogecoin as a result of all the cryptocurrency frenzy at the moment. You can see this for yourself. According to this year-to-date chart, it is up 133%, which is certainly better than Bitcoin.

Let us take a closer look at the five-year chart. You can see that it is now Dogecoin merely a shadow of what it used to be. During the GameStop early crypto 2021 era, stocks, as well as cryptocurrency, reached their peaks.

Thus, Dogecoin has clawed back a portion of its losses.

Home Depot is a stock that has been rising. There is no doubt about it. The stock has increased by 102% over the last five years. During a conversation yesterday, an analyst expressed a preference for Lowe’s in comparison to Home Depot. Home Depot has gained 11% over the past 24 hours.

Now, I would like to check in on some of our leaders and sentiment leaders this week. I would like to summarize the events of the last four days. Crypto in the lead is not surprising.

My crypto ETF is GBTC. This proxy has increased by 11%. However, there is also solar energy. Then there is real estate– I apologize– regional banks that make up KRE. Then there is cannabis.

We have not even discussed small caps. The small cap market has been trying to break out of a multi-year consolidation. It appears that there is still much room to go for many of these indexes and issues, not least Dogecoin.

SEE ALSO:

March’s Headline Inflation Is Expected To Be Around 20%

On Just One Count, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face ’10 To 15 Years In Prison’

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women’s Health?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies