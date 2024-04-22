Connect with us

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades
Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

Published

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Ramses II

(CTN News) – In a significant development for Egypt’s cultural heritage, a 3,400-year-old statue depicting the head of King Ramses II has been repatriated after being stolen and smuggled out of the country over three decades ago.

The announcement was made by Egypt’s antiquities ministry on Sunday, marking the return of a prized artefact that holds immense historical and cultural value.

Return of Ramses II Statue

The statue, believed to have been pilfered from the Ramses II temple situated in the ancient city of Abydos in Southern Egypt, has finally found its way back home.

Although the precise date of its theft remains unclear, officials estimate that the incident occurred in the late 1980s or early 1990s, underscoring the enduring challenge of preserving Egypt’s rich archaeological treasures amidst illicit trafficking and smuggling activities.

Upon its return, the statue was transferred to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, where it will undergo a meticulous restoration process before potentially being put on public display.

Ramesses II 1

Egypt’s Commitment to Cultural Heritage Preservation

This restoration effort underscores Egypt’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage and ensuring the preservation of invaluable artefacts for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

Shaaban Abdel Gawad, who heads Egypt’s antiquities repatriation department, emphasized the significance of the statue’s recovery, stating that its return symbolizes a triumph in the ongoing battle against the illegal trade of antiquities and the efforts to reclaim Egypt’s stolen heritage.

The repatriation of the Ramses II statue serves as a reminder of the global importance of combating the illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts and highlights the crucial role of international cooperation and collaboration in safeguarding the world’s heritage.

Egypt continues to work tirelessly to repatriate stolen antiquities and prevent further loss of its cultural treasures, underscoring the nation’s unwavering commitment to preserving its rich heritage for generations to come.
