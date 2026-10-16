Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit MRT Station Closes for Seven Hours

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Commuters in Bangkok should prepare for significant travel disruptions this Wednesday, October 16. The city is hosting the high-profile IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which require major security adjustments across downtown. Consequently, local authorities announced a seven-hour closure of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center MRT station.

During this time, the transit system will still operate, but trains will bypass the affected stop entirely. The closure runs from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, meaning travelers need to plan alternative routes if they usually exit there. Police advise everyone to allow extra travel time to avoid unexpected delays.

Key Takeaways

The Queen Sirikit MRT station will shut down for seven hours from 9 am to 4 pm on October 16.

Ratchadaphisek Road faces a full two-way closure between the Asok Montri and Rama IV intersections.

Several major public bus routes will be diverted to manage the security zone around the convention center.

Traffic Impact Around the Convention Center

The MRT shutdown is only one part of a broader traffic management plan designed to secure the event. Officials have confirmed that a major stretch of Ratchadaphisek Road will be closed in both directions. This restriction affects the busy segment between the Asok Montri and Rama IV intersections.

General through-traffic will not be permitted in this restricted zone on October 16. However, neighborhood residents and local employees will still retain access to the area. Authorities simply ask locals to carry proper identification to quickly pass through the security checkpoints set up along the perimeter.

Additionally, outbound Ploen Chit Road will experience a temporary shutdown during the morning rush. The section between the Ploen Chit and Nana intersections will close from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm. This specific closure will likely cause heavier traffic on surrounding streets as drivers navigate the detour.

Bus Route Diversions and Commuter Advice

Because of the strict road blocks, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority is heavily modifying its normal service. Major bus lines, including routes 2, 40, 48, 501, and 508, will be diverted away from the convention center. Commuters who rely on these specific buses should check the 1197 traffic hotline’s social media pages for exact detour details.

Event organizers say these strict measures are essential to safely host thousands of international delegates. The IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings bring global finance leaders together, requiring top-tier security protocols. The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center itself has actually been closed to the general public since October 11 to prepare.

If you must travel near the Sukhumvit or Asok areas on Wednesday, public transit remains your best option. Just remember to use the neighboring Sukhumvit or Khlong Toei MRT stations and walk if necessary. Regular traffic flow and normal station operations are expected to resume fully once the daily meetings conclude.

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