Accenture Is Investing $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence

(CTN News) – As part of its $3 billion investment into its data and AI practice over the next three years, Accenture announced on Tuesday that it would double the number of IT consultants working with cutting-edge technology within its data and AI practice.

With the hiring of other companies, the Accenture acquisition of other companies, and the training of more employees, the company plans to have more than 80,000 people working on AI projects as it consults and services various clients across the globe.

As part of an official statement, Accenture did not specify when the company would reach that number, but pointed out that the investment was meant to help businesses across 19 different industries at the same time.

According to the Accenture report, Google’s move highlights a rush among companies to improve their products with generative AI, a technology that some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), claim will change the way many jobs will be performed.

It has been announced that Salesforce (CRM.N) has doubled the size of its venture capital fund that it provides for generative AI startups to $500 million and launched an AI Cloud service that aims to attract enterprises by offering its AI-powered products all under one roof.

As a result of high inflation and rising interest rates, which led to a downturn in the economy in March, the company made the investment in artificial Accenture intelligence following layoffs in March, when it decided to let go of about 19,000 jobs as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates.

As part of the launch, AI Navigator for Enterprise was also launched, which the Accenture company said would be able to guide businesses on how they can best make use of the technology in the future.

SEE ALSO:

The Crocs And Taco Bell Collaboration Features Mellow Slides