Connect with us

Business

Accenture Is Investing $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement

Business

The Crocs And Taco Bell Collaboration Features Mellow Slides

Business

Bunge Buys Viterra For $18 Billion To Create Agriculture's Biggest Player

Business

In May, Inflation Rose To The Lowest Rate In 2 Years, At 4%

Business News

Trade Setup For Tuesday [June 13]: Top 15 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

Business

For $10.5B, Nasdaq Acquires Financial Services Software Company Adenza

Business

A $61 Billion VMware Deal Looks Set To Be Approved By The EU, Sources Say

Business

Salesforce Announces $500 Million AI Startup Fund, Unveils AI Cloud

Business

JPMorgan And Epstein Victims Agree To Pay $290 Million

Business

Top Property Developers in UAE 2023

Business Tech

Green Coding: Revolutionizing Sustainable Software Development

Business

Revolutionizing Corporate Meetings: The Unforeseen Power of User-Friendly Board Software

Business

Driving Growth in Thailand's Logistics Sector: The Power of WMS

Business

Subreddits To Become Private In 48-Hour Protest. Why?

Business

Illumina Announces CEO Transition Plan After Francis DeSouza Quits

Business

Binance to Halt USD Deposits, Withdrawals on June 13

Business

Start Of Pegasus Airlines' Biggest Summer From London Stansted

How To Business

Web Application Development Services: How To Hire One

Business

What Leads to Viral Marketing? Strategies and Tips

Business

Understanding Acceptable Employee Conduct in the Workplace

Business

Accenture Is Investing $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Accenture Is Investing $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence

(CTN News) – As part of its $3 billion investment into its data and AI practice over the next three years, Accenture announced on Tuesday that it would double the number of IT consultants working with cutting-edge technology within its data and AI practice.

With the hiring of other companies, the Accenture acquisition of other companies, and the training of more employees, the company plans to have more than 80,000 people working on AI projects as it consults and services various clients across the globe.

As part of an official statement, Accenture did not specify when the company would reach that number, but pointed out that the investment was meant to help businesses across 19 different industries at the same time.

According to the Accenture report, Google’s move highlights a rush among companies to improve their products with generative AI, a technology that some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), claim will change the way many jobs will be performed.

It has been announced that Salesforce (CRM.N) has doubled the size of its venture capital fund that it provides for generative AI startups to $500 million and launched an AI Cloud service that aims to attract enterprises by offering its AI-powered products all under one roof.

As a result of high inflation and rising interest rates, which led to a downturn in the economy in March, the company made the investment in artificial Accenture intelligence following layoffs in March, when it decided to let go of about 19,000 jobs as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates.

As part of the launch, AI Navigator for Enterprise was also launched, which the Accenture company said would be able to guide businesses on how they can best make use of the technology in the future.

SEE ALSO:

The Crocs And Taco Bell Collaboration Features Mellow Slides

Bunge Buys Viterra For $18 Billion To Create Agriculture’s Biggest Player

In May, Inflation Rose To The Lowest Rate In 2 Years, At 4%
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs