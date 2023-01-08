Honda Amaze 2023 – First Look At The RDE-Compliant Version

(CTN News) – From April 2023, Honda will strictly be a sedan brand once Phase II of the BS6 emission standards becomes effective.

Honda will launch its compact SUV in India to rival Creta, of course. As of April 2022, Honda will offer only petrol engines with its WR-V, City, and Amaze models.Post April 2023, we will only be able to purchase the 5th Gen City and Amaze with petrol engines.

It seems that Honda is the first automaker to comply with of the BS6 II of BS6 transition with their (non-compliant) powertrains.

The new 2023 Honda Amaze Walkaround Amaze compact sedan will meet RDE (Real Driving Emissions) standards. There is a price to pay for Amaze’s cleanest version.

The increase over the previous year is about Rs. 30K. The base E variant starts at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Our findings are below. Here’s a video walkaround of this Honda outside the Haldwani dealership provided by YouTuber SansCari Sumit.

The 2023 Honda Amaze base E trim was discussed in his walkaround. Furthermore, generous chrome usage also helps justify Rs. 30K, in addition to being RDE-compliant. Fog lamp housings now have chrome surrounds.

Also included is a chrome grille. Lower bumper chrome strip has been added. Even the base E trim features manually dimmable IRVMs, all-four power windows, an auto-down function for the driver’s window, and air conditioning.

There is now wireless charging available as an accessory for about Rs. 9K. The boot can be released from the inside and comes with a lamp.

Other features include ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and dual airbags. The headrests are not adjustable, and the ORVMs and door handles are not body colored. At Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom), the steering wheel is not adjustable either.

The new RDE compliant engine demands the same level of compliance in real driving conditions as Phase I of the BS6 norms.

It is difficult to meet emission standards when a vehicle undergoes a variety of driving conditions. Vehicles will be made compliant if economies of scale permit, otherwise they will be discontinued.

As for Jazz, WR-V, and 4th Gen City, Honda is sticking with its winning 5th Gen City and Amaze. Amaze still has a 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 90 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque.

A 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT is available.

SEE ALSO:

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 324,000 SUVs For Fuel Pump Problems