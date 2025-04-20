The US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Venezuelan Deportations During Wartime.

(CTN News) – The US Supreme Court (SC) temporarily banned President Donald Trump’s administration from deporting Venezuelan males in immigration custody on Saturday, citing their attorneys’ concerns that they would be deported without court review.

The justices ordered the administration not to remove possible detainees from the US until additional orders from this court in a brief, unsigned opinion.

The White House delayed its Saturday statement.

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito disagreed at 12:55 a.m.

In response to accusations that some men were forced on buses and told they would be deported, ACLU attorneys filed urgent motions in multiple venues, including the US Supreme Court, on Friday.

The ACLU said the administration would promptly deport the men under a 1798 legislation rarely used during wartime and did not give them a meaningful chance to fight, as the Supreme Court required.

“These individuals were subjected to a harsh foreign prison without a trial, thereby risking their lives.” “We are pleased that the Supreme Court prevented the administration from removing them, as it did with others last month,” ACLU chief attorney Lee Gelernt said today.

This lawsuit challenges Trump’s Supreme Court compliance. It might cause a constitutional crisis and exacerbate tensions between the two equal branches of government.

Trump, who was elected last year on a vow to curtail immigration, immediately deported alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang his government considers a terrorist organization, under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

The president’s closest aides wield enormous executive immigration power, undercutting the department.

Several lawsuits.

Another government lawyer worried Friday that DHS may deport the guys on Saturday, but he was wrong.

The supreme court appeals panel deferred Boasberg’s punishment.

Boasberg refused the ACLU’s plea to stop Trump from deporting suspected Tren de Aragua members after the Supreme Court’s April 7 ruling allowing Trump to use the Alien Enemies Act with restrictions.

Boasberg worries the government will deport more individuals on Saturday, but “I am of the opinion that I am unable to take any action at this time.”

Roberts gave a rare censure after Trump suggested impeaching Boasberg for a mistake. The ACLU prevented Venezuelan deportation from Texas while Boasberg investigated one case.

After US District Judge James Hendrix in Abilene, Texas, and the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans dismissed their pleas, ACLU attorneys petitioned the Supreme Court on Friday to stop deportations.

The Supreme Court ordered the administration to reply to the ACLU’s appeal on Saturday after the 5th Circuit’s ruling. The ACLU said the guys received Tren de Aragua membership documents.

The question is whether the Trump administration followed the Supreme Court’s due process requirement before moving inmates to El Salvador’s notorious prison, where others are held. Friday, the number and whereabouts of deportees were unknown.

How early notice is enough?

The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling authorizing 1798 law removals would expedite deportation. But “the notice must be afforded within a reasonable time and in such a manner as will allow them to actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs.”

Habeas corpus allows inmates to appeal. US law considers it a fundamental privilege.

The Supreme Court did not clarify notification requirements. Lawyers nationwide want migrants to appeal deportation judgments within 30 days.

The Trump administration has not disclosed their migrant warning.

ACLU photographed and filed one notification in court. You were warned that you are an alien enemy who can be captured, detained, and removed.

The migrant declined to sign the document Friday because the recipient’s name was unclear. On Friday, Trump said, “If they are bad people, I would certainly authorize it.” Correspondents heard “That is the reason I was elected.” Justice was unelected.

Defense counsel and Democrats in Congress have challenged the administration to prove it knows the Venezuelans are members of the gang, which commits human trafficking and other crimes in South America but has a minor presence in the US.

US Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “We will not publish counter-terrorism facts; however, we are adhering to the Supreme Court’s directive.”

President Trump deported 130 “Tren de Aragua” members to El Salvador on March 15. Although several immigration counselors and family members denied gang membership, the government continued.

