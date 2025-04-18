Florida State University Shooting Leaves At Least 6 Injured With Suspects in Custody

(CTN News) – According to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, a firearm fired at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday afternoon resulted in the injuries of at least six individuals.

Currently, the condition of one of the injured individuals is classified as critical. A specific incident occurred at the university.

In response to the incident, the hospital is reportedly “actively receiving and caring for patients” and is presently offering medical assistance to individuals who have been adversely affected. The facility is now responsible for administering medical care to patients.

According to the information provided by law enforcement personnel, one of the suspects was apprehended as a result of the investigation. The authorities have not yet disclosed the context of the incident or the identity of the individual responsible for the gunshot. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The administration of Florida State University promptly issued an emergency closure order and urgent instructions to remain concealed as soon as they became aware that the incident had occurred in close proximity to the Student Union on campus.

According to an Instagram post by the college, an active gunman was reported in the vicinity of the Student Union.

Florida State University said the shooter wasn’t cooperating.

The law enforcement officials are either en route to the location or have already arrived. While you await further instructions, it is imperative that you continue to seek out individuals or objects that will ensure your safety.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement are both “actively engaged” in the ongoing investigation to resolve the current issue. This is being done to guarantee the accuracy of the information.

After receiving emergency notifications from the university’s notification system, personnel and students were advised to lock doors, avoid windows, and wait for the all-clear from authorities. In response to the emergency notifications, these instructions were transmitted.

Several eyewitness accounts suggest that a variety of tumultuous events were occurring throughout the campus. According to a statement provided to CNN, the alerts were sent to a 21-year-old individual named Emily Palmer.

Palmer responded that she was in close proximity to the Student Union when she was asked where she was at the time. She muttered, “I’m trembling,” as she addressed the audience. An alternative perspective is that there is a significant amount of activity. I am presently in the midst of a group of friends who are in the classroom.

Authorities evacuate Florida State University with hands up.

During this time, Joshua Sirmans, an additional student, recounted his experience of being in the main library of the educational institution when the alarms began to sound during the debate. After a predetermined period of time had elapsed, law enforcement officers removed the pupils from the building.

They did so while holding their hands with the palms facing upward toward them. According to Richard Rind, the director of transportation at Florida State University, the university excavated the site while emergency vehicles traversed the campus.

In an interview with CNN, he stated, “We are locked down in a building across the street.” Furthermore, he reported that he observed individuals escaping the vicinity and heard gunfire.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, conveyed his support for the community of Florida State University by posting the following message on X: “Our prayers are with our Florida State University family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

This statement was issued in response to the incident that occurred at Florida State University. In response to the circumstance, the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced that they are taking action. This is yet another intriguing development.

Law enforcement agents are continuing to seize buildings situated on the main campus as part of the ongoing investigation. It is envisaged that users will be able to access any future adjustments that may occur in the event that additional information becomes accessible.

