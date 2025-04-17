Songkran 2025 Road Safety Campaign: 5-Day Update

During the first five days of the Songkran road safety campaign in 2025, there have been 1,208 injured and 171 deaths reported nationwide. Twenty-one provinces recorded zero fatalities. Speeding and drunk driving remain the top cause of accidents.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, through the Road Safety Directing Centre, shared daily statistics for April 15, 2025. There were 214 road accidents that day, with 209 injured and 27 deaths. The leading causes were speeding (36.92%), drink driving (31.31%), and poor visibility (20.09%). Motorcycles were involved in 85.32% of the incidents.

Most accidents took place on straight roads (87.38%), with 36.45% happening on highways, 33.18% on local or village roads, and 14.95% on rural highways. The riskiest times were between 6:01-9:00 p.m. (22.90%), 3:01-6:00 p.m. (20.56%), and 12:01-3:00 a.m. (13.55%).

People aged 20-29 made up the largest group of casualties at 20.34%. Prachuap Khiri Khan had the most accidents (10), most injured (13), and Phitsanulok had the most deaths on April 15 (3 deaths).

Five-Day Totals for Songkran 2025 (April 11-15, 2025):

1,216 accidents

1,208 injured

171 deaths

21 provinces with zero deaths

Most accidents: Phatthalung (44)

Most injuries: Lampang (47)

Most deaths: Bangkok (15)

Khajorn Srichawanotai, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Interior, said that overall figures have dropped from last year. Still, speeding and drink driving are the main causes. He stressed the need for stricter law enforcement, especially for speeding and drunk driving, not just during Songkran but all year. Reducing these risks is key to lowering road accidents.

April 16 is the last holiday of Songkran, with many people returning to Bangkok and other large cities. This surge increases the risk of road accidents due to higher traffic volumes.

The Road Safety Directing Centre has coordinated with provinces to adjust safety plans. Police, military, local officials, volunteers, and agencies are working together to manage traffic and help travellers, especially on routes leading into Bangkok and other busy roads. Measures include opening extra lanes, closing U-turn spots, and adjusting traffic signals to suit peak travel times.

Checkpoints are in place at risk areas, focusing on long, straight roads where drivers tend to speed. Officers are also checking drivers’ readiness to help prevent accidents caused by fatigue or drowsy driving.

Safety teams are monitoring transport hubs, making sure passengers and tourists travel safely. Agencies are checking buses and cargo trucks for compliance with safety regulations and making sure vehicles are roadworthy to protect lives and property.

Chakree Bumrungwong, Inspector General at the Ministry of Transport, reported that more people used public transport this Songkran, with a 7% rise in bus travel and over 30% more trips by rail and air. Extra services were added across all modes to match the higher demand, with safety checks for all public vehicles, trains, and boats.

Drivers and service staff must not consume alcohol or any medication that causes drowsiness, helping prevent accidents. The goal is to give travellers confidence that every agency is committed to safer roads and journeys.

Provinces are asked to ensure enough buses are available for those heading back to Bangkok. Authorities are checking drivers, using GPS tracking and laser cameras to monitor buses. Violators of traffic laws will face penalties.

The Ministry of Transport has also made ticket sales easier and encouraged good behaviour on public transit to help everyone reach their destination safely.

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, added that most people are now returning to Bangkok and other big cities. He advised all drivers to check their health and vehicle condition before heading home.

Follow speed limits, obey traffic laws, and stop to rest every 1-2 hours. If you feel tired, pull over at a rest stop or gas station for a break.

Some areas in the North, Central, and South may see summer storms, which can make roads slick and reduce visibility. Drivers should be extra careful during these times.

If you see or are involved in an accident, call the 1784 hotline any time or use the Line app at @1784DDPM for quick help. Stay safe and look after each other on the roads.

Related News: