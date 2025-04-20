Demonstrators protested against Donald Trump in New York, Washington, and other cities.

(CTN News) – Demonstrators from President Donald Trump’s administration held protests across the country on Saturday to condemn what they see as dangers to the country’s democratic foundations.

Among several events was a march through midtown Manhattan, a demonstration at a Massachusetts celebration of the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War, and a gathering in front of the White House.

Protesters in San Francisco raised a human flag reading “Impeach & Remove” on the dunes of Ocean Beach, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Thomas Bassford took part in the reenactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord in front of demonstrators outside Boston. On April 19, 1775, the “shot heard ’round the world” signaled the beginning of the nation’s war for independence from Britain.

An 80-year-old retired mason from Maine believes that Americans must reject their own government, which is currently assaulting them. Bassford remarked, “This is a perilous era for liberty in the United States,” as he attended the ceremony with his daughter, companion, and two grandchildren.

“We should understand the nation’s origins and fight for freedom.”

Tesla dealerships planned to hold protests against Elon Musk, a wealthy Donald Trump advisor, and his role in the decrease of the federal government. Others created additional community service efforts, such as food drives, training seminars, and volunteer work at local shelters.

It’s only been two weeks since thousands of people took to the streets around the country in response to similar statewide protests against the Donald Trump administration.

The organizers claim that they are opposed to Trump’s alleged violations of the Constitution and civil rights, which include his efforts to deport a large number of immigrants and shrink the federal government by firing thousands of employees and effectively closing entire agencies.

Events calling for “no kings” and opposing tyranny inspired the spirit of the American Revolutionary War.

While holding a sign that said, “Donald Trump fascist regime must go now!” During the Concord, Massachusetts demonstrations, Boston resident George Bryant raised concerns that Trump was constructing a “police state” in the United States.

“He is violating the law.” He is kidnapping students. Bryant stated, “He is dismantling the checks and balances.” “This is fascism.”

Bob Fasick had said in Washington: “I attended the march near the White House because I was concerned about the potential threats to the Constitution’s guarantee of due process rights, as well as to Social Security and other federal safety-net programs.”

Under Donald Trump, transgender protections have been compromised.

The 76-year-old retired federal employee from Springfield, Virginia, claimed, “I am unable to remain inactive, as I am aware that if we do nothing, our children and neighbors will be forced to live in a world that I would not wish to inhabit.”

Several hundred protesters were seen at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. They exhibited placards that read “Save SSA,” which stands for the Social Security Administration, and “Fight Fiercely, Harvard, Fight.”

Protesters gathered in Manhattan and marched north from the New York Public Library into Central Park, past Donald Trump Tower, to express their opposition to the continuous deportation of immigrants.

To the rhythmic beat of drums, they declared, “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state,” referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Marshall Green, a protester, expressed his principal concern about Donald Trump use of the 1798 Alien Enemy Act during the conflict. He claimed that the United States is at odds with Venezuelan bandits who work for the South American country’s government.

“Congress should make it clear that we are not at war.” The 61-year-old Morristown, New Jersey resident responded, “That is not feasible.” The right to due process is guaranteed to all individuals in this country, regardless of circumstances, and it is impossible to deport someone without it.

Melinda Charles of Connecticut raised her concerns about Donald Trump “executive overreach,” citing legal fights with federal courts involving Harvard University and other respected organizations.

She went on: “The executive branch has become excessively powerful, despite the fact that we are supposed to have three equal branches of government.” “It is truly remarkable.”

SOURCE: AP

SEE ALSO:

The US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Venezuelan Deportations During Wartime.

US Deepens Ties With India to Counter China’s Growing Influence