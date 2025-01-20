Indian Tourist Being Slapped in the Head By Young Motorcyclists in Pattaya

In Pattaya, Thailand, a troubling pattern of harassment targeting Indian tourists has emerged, with young motorcyclists, often with pillion riders, slapping the heads of Indian visitors as they walk down popular streets.

These acts, captured on CCTV and confirmed by multiple eyewitnesses, occur late at night, raising concerns over safety and the city’s reputation. Witnesses have reported that the attackers are young men riding motorcycles, sometimes wearing school uniforms.

Several locals and business owners have shared their experiences regarding the incidents. One such account comes from Santa Singh, a 58-year-old Indian businessman, who reported witnessing attacks almost nightly over the past week. He cited a recent occurrence on January 14, 2025, at 10:58 PM, where a motorcyclist’s pillion rider slapped an Indian pedestrian on Pattaya 2 Road.

A Thai massage therapist, 28-year-old Nat, shared her own story about witnessing a pillion rider slapping several Indian tourists along Soi VC Road. She even scolded the assailant, although they sped away before she could intervene further.

Similarly, Tao, a local motorcycle taxi driver, confirmed that such incidents have become alarmingly frequent, sometimes involving school-aged boys. The use of motorbikes, often Honda PCX models, allows the perpetrators to approach quickly and escape just as fast, leaving victims and witnesses helpless to stop them.

Authorities in Pattaya have begun investigating the incidents, reviewing CCTV footage, and gathering eyewitness accounts to identify the offenders. Local police have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and aim to apprehend those responsible.

Community groups, particularly within the Indian expat and business community, have also urged for swift action. Many believe that increased patrols in key areas and better collaboration between law enforcement and residents could deter such behaviour.

