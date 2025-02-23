Nearly 100 Cases of Measles Confirmed in Two US States

Health officials in two US states are monitoring measles epidemics, as the number of cases has reached nearly 100.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Friday that it was aware of 90 cases diagnosed in the South Plains area, which is located in the northwest region of the state, within the past month. At least 77 of them were reported in infants and adolescents under 17.

In Lea County, New Mexico, officials reported that nine individuals had contracted the illness, which is situated along the state’s eastern border with Texas.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be fatal. The outbreaks have occurred in the context of a growing anti-vaccine sentiment in the United States, particularly regarding the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is typically administered during childhood.

According to health officials in Texas, the figures are likely an underestimate, as some parents may fail to report infections or may not be aware that their infant has the disease.

Health Officials Warn of the Dangers of Measles and Vaccination Gaps

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University and an infectious disease physician, expressed his concern to CBS News, the BBC’s American news partner, that the situation was entirely avoidable.

“It’s the most contagious infectious disease known to humans,” according to her.

Fever, congestion, runny nose, eye irritation, and a signature rash are among the symptoms of the highly infectious illness.

Pregnant women and young children are at an increased risk of developing subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a degenerative brain and nervous system disease, as a result of a measles infection, which can result in pneumonia, neurological impairment, hearing loss, and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have determined that the combined efficacy of the two vaccines administered to most children in the United States is 97% effective in protecting against measles.

According to health professionals, the disease could be managed or eradicated by implementing appropriate inoculation rates, which are typically defined as 95% of a community receiving the measles vaccine.

However, vaccination rates have decreased in certain communities in recent decades due to the unsubstantiated criticisms of vaccine safety and efficacy by a nebulous network of vaccine skeptics.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently confirmed as President Donald Trump‘s health secretary, was severely criticized due to his affiliations with these organizations.

Most states mandate that children receive the MMR vaccine to attend school. However, many states, such as Texas, permit families to submit a conscientious exemption, which is a non-medical justification for declining to comply with the vaccine mandate.

According to federal data, Texas obtained a vaccination rate of 94.3% among kindergarteners during the 2023-2024 school year, while New Mexico achieved a rate of 95%. However, a state survey of Texas schools revealed that the rates of exemptions for MMR and other mandatory vaccines were increasing.

Exemptions have significantly increased in the past decade in Gaines County, where 57 Texas cases were reported. According to state data, 17.62% of pupils had a conscientious exemption to at least one required vaccine during the 2023-2024 school year, a significant increase from 7.45% in the 2013-2014 school year.

In the same time frame, the exemption rates in Terry County, which has 20 cases, increased from zero to 3.73%.

Why Vaccination Rates Are Critical in Controlling Measles Spread

Texas officials reported that 85 of the 90 cases in their state were in individuals who were either unvaccinated or had an ambiguous vaccination status.

According to CBS, the region is home to a substantial Mennonite community. The community is known for its low vaccination rates, which are attributed to the group’s religious beliefs.

However, some officials are hesitant to take action.

Albert Pilkington, CEO of the Seminole Hospital District, stated to the Texas Standard, “We respect the right of all individuals to either receive or decline vaccinations.” “That’s just what it means to be an American, right?”

Since 1963, measles vaccinations have been administered to minors in the United States. Around a decade later, the injection was enhanced and combined with vaccines for the rubella and mumps viruses. It is now widely regarded as safe.

Approximately 48,000 individuals were hospitalized with measles annually, and 400–500 individuals perished before the introduction of the vaccine. In 2024, the United States reported 285 cases and 114 hospitalizations.

Health officials in New Mexico are providing a complimentary vaccine clinic this week to enhance protection. If residents have not yet received a vaccination, Texas also advised them to contact their physicians or visit a clinic to obtain one.