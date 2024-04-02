Disaster Looms as U.S. Federal Debt Nears 100% of GDP

The United States and the world economy is facing disastrous consequences as the U.S. federal debt held by the public (which excludes money the government owes itself) is nearing 100 per cent of gross domestic product — and continuously rising as spending outstrips taxes.

“The deficit increases significantly in relation to gross domestic product over the next 30 years, reaching 8.5 per cent of GDP in 2054,” the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts in “The Long-Term Budget Outlook: 2024 to 2054.”

“Debt held by the public, boosted by the large deficits, reaches its highest level ever in 2029 (measured as a percentage of GDP) and then continues to grow, reaching 166 per cent of GDP in 2054 and remaining on track to increase thereafter. That mounting debt would slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of U.S. federal debt and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook.”

That’s grim stuff, made worse by legal requirements that the CBO base its analyses on a set of unrealistic assumptions. It must, for example, take at face value assurances that Congress will restrain spending and that taxes will come in higher than they ever have. Occasionally, though, the CBO stretches its remit to consider economic predictions that are more realistic.

U.S Federal Debt to Surpass GDP

Last July, it published a collection of alternative scenarios, acknowledging that in its official forecast, “discretionary spending is smaller and revenues are larger, on average, than they have been as a share of GDP over the past 30 years.” Those assumptions result in rosier predictions than the actual numbers justify. The alternative scenarios base spending and revenue projections on “average values they had over the past 30 years,” which is to say, reality.

According to the CBO, if the federal government continues to spend the way it has for the past three decades, and to collect taxes the way it has over the same time period, “debt held by the public would exceed 250 per cent of GDP by the end of the projection period.”

Given that the official forecast sees “significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook” if debt hits 166 per cent of GDP, we can probably assume debt in excess of 250 per cent of GDP would have much worse consequences for Americans and the world beyond.

But the CBO’s economists hesitate to venture a guess as to how awful things might become should debt continue to soar, noting that, “Because of the significant uncertainty about the effects that such high levels of debt could have on the economy, CBO only reports specific economic or budgetary outcomes when debt is below that threshold.”

The alternative scenarios aren’t all so apocalyptic. If business productivity grows 0.5 percentage points faster than is currently expected, federal debt held by the public would top off at 137 per cent of GDP after 30 years. If rising federal debt does not crowd out private investment (don’t bet on it), debt would hit 145 per cent of GDP at the end of the forecast period. See US Debt Clock