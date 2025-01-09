Los Angeles Wildfires Spread to Hollywood Hills: 5 Dead, Hundreds of Homes Destroyed

The Hollywood Hills were the site of raging wildfires on Wednesday, following the destruction of hundreds of residences, the loss of at least five lives, and the exhaustion of firefighting resources and water supplies in the vicinity of Los Angeles.

The fires, which have burned parched topography almost unimpeded since they began on Tuesday, spread. Dry, hurricane-force winds impeded firefighting operations, necessitating the evacuation of over 100,000 individuals.

“This firestorm is the big one,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated at a press conference after abruptly returning to Los Angeles after a brief official visit to Ghana.

According to Fire Chief Kristin Crowley at a press conference, the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County has increased to six following a new fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening. This led to the need for additional evacuations.

The state officials reported that four of the fires were 0% contained, including a pair of major conflagrations on the eastern and western flanks of the city that continued to expand as darkness fell on Wednesday.

Cal Fire reported that the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills consumed 50 acres (20 hectares) on Wednesday. The rapid advance of the flames appeared to be impeded by helicopter personnel dousing them with water drops.

More Than 100,000 Evacuated as Firefighters Struggle Against Hurricane-Force Winds

The L.A. Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for individuals residing near Hollywood Boulevard to the south, Mulholland Drive to the north, the 101 Freeway to the east, and Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the west. These addresses are renowned among those in the entertainment industry.

The Oscars are held at the Dolby Theater in that region. According to the organizers, the incident postponed the announcement of the nominations by two days.

The Sunset Fire, despite its relatively modest size compared to the others, continued to burn just above Hollywood Boulevard and its Walk of Fame. To jeopardize the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory, which are situated higher in the hills, it would be necessary for it to traverse the 101 Freeway.

The Palisades Fire, which raged down Topanga Canyon until it reached the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, ravaged the hills between Santa Monica and Malibu on the west side of Los Angeles. It consumed 15,832 acres (6,406 hectares) and hundreds of structures.

The smoky grid of Pacific Palisades was occasionally punctuated by the orange blaze of another house still on fire, as evidenced by aerial video from KTLA television. Block after block of smouldering homes was visible.

The Eaton Fire, which occurred in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains to the east, destroyed an additional 1,000 structures, claimed an additional 10,600 acres (4,289 hectares), and resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, according to officials.

AccuWeather, a private forecaster, estimated that the initial devastation and economic loss would exceed $50 billion.

“A natural disaster of historic proportions is bearing down upon us, ” Los Angeles County’s emergency management director, Kevin McGowan, said at a press conference. I believe that cannot be overstated.”

Even though forecasters predicted that winds would temporarily decrease on Wednesday night, the presence of “red flag” conditions was anticipated to persist until Friday.

PowerOutage.us reports that nearly 300,000 households and businesses in Los Angeles County experienced power outages on Wednesday, a decrease from the nearly one million affected earlier. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that schools were suspended in the county until Thursday.

Frances Colella, a 71-year-old retiree, told Reuters at an evacuation centre in Pasadena, “We have experienced fires in the past, but nothing like this.” She was seated in a wheelchair alongside scores of others. “It’s a really sad occurrence, and I can’t remember anything like this.”

The firefighting personnel were exhausted and unable to cope with the extent and spread of the blazes.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, during a press conference, firefighters from six other states were being expedited to California, while an additional 250 engine companies with 1,000 personnel were being relocated from Northern California to Southern California.

According to officials, certain hydrants in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood were empty due to water shortages.

“We overloaded the system.” “We are engaged in a battle against a wildfire with urban water systems,” stated Janisse Quinones, the chief executive of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, during a press conference.

She said the demand for water to fight fires at lower elevations made refilling water tanks at higher elevations difficult, as Pacific Palisades relies on three tanks containing approximately one million gallons (3.78 million litres).

Quinones stated in a subsequent press conference that all three containers and 114 reservoirs throughout the city had been refilled by Wednesday afternoon.

The fires occurred during a particularly vulnerable period for Southern California, as the region has not experienced substantial rainfall in several months.

Then, the powerful Santa Ana winds arrived, transporting arid desert air from the east to the coastal mountains. They fanned wildfires as they swept over the hilltops and down through the canyons.

Record-Breaking Wildfire Season: Experts Warn of Escalating Weather Extremes

According to scientists, the flames, which occurred outside of the conventional wildfire season, are the most recent example of weather extremes expected to intensify in the years ahead as global temperatures continue to rise.

President Joe Biden, who declared the fires a major catastrophe, attended a Santa Monica fire station with California Governor Gavin Newsom to receive an update on the firefighting efforts.

According to the White House press release, Biden cancelled an impending trip to Italy to concentrate on directing the federal response to the fires in his final days as president before handing off to President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Biden stated at the fire station, “We are doing everything in our power to contain these fires and ensure that you can return to a state of normalcy.” “It will be an extremely long journey.” It will require a significant amount of effort.