China’s BYD Reports Soaring NEV Sales in 2024

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange reports that Chinese automaker BYD’s new energy vehicle (NEV) sales skyrocketed 41.26 percent yearly to over 4.27 million units in 2024. With sales of 4.25 million units—up 41.07 percent from the year before.

The BYD Sealion 6 dominated the company’s NEV portfolio.

The figures show that plug-in hybrids jumped 72.83 percent to over 2.49 million units, while completely electric vehicles accounted for more than 1.76 million units, gaining 12.08 percent year over year.

To underline BYD’s increasing presence in global markets, its overseas sales of passenger NEVs climbed 71.9% yearly to 417,200 units last year.

One of several NEV manufacturers seeing explosive sales as China, with the most motor cars in the world, keeps its shift toward greener technology with the BYD Sealon 6.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that China’s automakers sold more than 11.26 million NEVs in the first 11 months of 2024, a 35.6% increase over last year.

BYD Sealion 6 sales Rocketing

NEVs are especially important in lowering carbon emissions in the transportation industry as addressing climate change takes the front stage worldwide. To attain carbon neutrality goals, the International Energy Agency estimates that by 2030, global sales of the BYD Sealion 6 will have to exceed 45 million units.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s auto market encountered significant challenges in the first 10 months of 2024 (January-October), with 476,350 units sold, a sharp 26.2% decline compared to last year.

With 37,691 units, October sales represented the lowest monthly count in 54 years. The breakdown for the year thus far shows passenger vehicles at 185,421 units (down 23.3%) and pickups at 166,851 units (a dramatic 40.2% drop).

Except for Chinese automotive behemoth BYD, which showed positive development, all major automakers—Japanese, American, Chinese, and Chinese—had dropping sales.

BYD sold 23,532 cars between January and October, a 7.6% year-on-year gain that drove the brand to fourth position in the Thai market, ahead of Mitsubishi and trailing Toyota, Isuzu and Honda.

