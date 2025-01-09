Really Cold Weather Coming to Chiang Rai Temperature to Drop to 10 Degrees

The weather department reports that temperatures are forecast to fall sharply from this Friday due to the arrival of a high pressure system from China. Temperatures are expected to drop by another 5-7°C in the North and Northeast.

Temperatures in Chiang Rai are expected to drop to 10°C this week, bringing chilly mornings and cooler nights. Locals and tourists should prepare warmer clothing, especially in higher altitudes where it may feel even colder.

Such drops are unusual for the region, making it a noticeable shift from typical weather patterns. Visitors planning outdoor activities may want to adjust their plans. People should use caution and keep an eye on forecasts for sudden changes.

Weather forecast from Friday Jan 10 to Jan 15

Northern region Weather



Cool to cold weather with morning fog and temperatures will rise slightly

Minimum temperature 10-19 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 23-28 degrees Celsius

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops with minimum temperature 5-11 degrees Celsius

Southeasterly winds 5-15 km/hr

Northeastern region

Cool to cold weather with some fog in the morning and temperatures will rise slightly

Minimum temperature 13-17 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 30-33 degrees Celsius

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops with minimum temperature 7-12 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr

Central region

Cool weather with some fog in the morning and temperatures will rise slightly

Minimum temperature 18-20 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr

Eastern region

Cold weather with some fog in the morning and temperatures will rise slightly

Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves lower than 1 meter, and about 1 meter high away from the shore.

Southern region (eastern coast)

Cool weather in the morning in the upper part of the region and the temperature will rise a little more with some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region.

Minimum temperature 21-23 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 30-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (western coast)

Some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region.

Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, and in areas with thunderstorms and far from the shore, waves are higher than 1 meter.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Cool weather with some fog in the morning. And the temperature will rise a little more

Minimum temperature 20-22 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeast wind speed 10-15 km./hr.

Cold weather in northern Thailand surprises many, especially in areas like Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Winter months, from November to February, bring cool mornings and chilly nights, with temperatures dropping to as low as 10°C in some spots.

Mountain areas like Doi Inthanon and Phu Chi Fa can even experience frost, attracting visitors eager for the rare Thai winter feel. Locals break out scarves and jackets, and outdoor markets offer warm, hearty dishes ideal for the season.

While afternoons warm up, mornings and evenings keep that crisp, refreshing chill. It’s a rare and enjoyable contrast to the heat Thailand is known for.

Related News: