Biden’s Push for Net Neutrality Falters as U.S. Appeals Court Blocks FCC from Restoring Rules, On Thursday, an appeals court in the United States found that the FCC lacked the power to restore historic net neutrality regulations.

Restoring the open internet rules was a goal for the outgoing Biden administration, but this judgment is a setback for them. In 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order urging the Federal Communications Commission to reinstate the regulations.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Cincinnati and has three judges, ruled that the FCC did not have the power to bring back the regulations that were put in place in 2015 by Obama’s administration and then removed in 2017 by Trump’s.

Net-neutrality regulations require ISPs to treat all users and their data similarly. Instead of discriminating against some customers by limiting their access, decreasing their speeds, or banning information, the regulations prohibit ISPs from providing faster network speeds or access to certain subscribers.

In their most recent ruling, the court reversed a 1984 precedent that had granted federal agencies respect in interpreting the laws they administered, citing the Supreme Court’s June decision in the Loper Bright case to limit the power of federal agencies. “By implementing Loper Bright, we will finally end the FCC’s hesitations,” the court declared.

The ruling upholds California’s and other states’ state neutrality regulations but could halt over twenty years of attempts to grant federal authorities extensive control over the internet.

Brendan Carr Supports Court Ruling Against Biden’s Net Neutrality Plans, Promises to Roll Back Regulations

Brendan Carr, who will soon be chair of the Federal Communications Commission, opposed reinstatement last year but applauded the decision to invalidate Biden’s “internet power grab.” He promised to roll back more rules.

The judgment prompted FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to urge Congress to take action. Repeatedly, people all across the nation have expressed their desire for a fast, open, and fair internet.

Rosenworcel stated that this ruling makes it very evident that Congress should listen to the people’s demands, champion net neutrality, and codify open internet values into federal law.

In a bipartisan April vote, the FCC restored open internet rules and resumed regulatory supervision of broadband internet. The rules were temporarily blocked while the court evaluated the matter after industry groups successfully filed suit.

“A victory for American consumers that will lead to more investment, innovation, and competition in the dynamic digital marketplace.” That was the message sent by USTelecom, an industry organization that includes AT&T and Verizon (VZ.N), along with other groups that had sued.