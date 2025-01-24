Pragmatic Play Becomes Main Sponsor for Aprilia Racing in MotoGP 2025

World News

In the 2025 MotoGP season, Pragmatic Play will be the main sponsor for Aprilia Racing, working with famous riders Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi. Learn more about the revamped Aprilia cycle and this exciting new collaboration!

As the MotoGP 2025 season approaches and teams begin unveiling, Pragmatic Play, a casino software provider, has announced its position as the primary sponsor for Aprilia Racing.

The team embarks on a new era by including Marco Bezzechi alongside reigning champion Jorje Martin. This shift signifies that change.

Pragmatic Play provides gaming content for the iGaming sector, and the racing team’s motorcycles will now showcase this supplier. The upcoming MotoGP season will include extra promotional materials alongside the sponsorship, with the first race set for March 2.

Pragmatic Play’s Focus on Innovation and Entertainment in MotoGP Partnership

In a recent press release, Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, expressed that Aprilia Racing is their perfect brand partner, citing its dedication to entertainment, unwavering ambition, and impressive racing heritage. We are thrilled to unveil this sponsorship and believe it will significantly elevate the global fan experience.

The teams will travel globally, visiting countries from Thailand to Hungary throughout the 2025 calendar year, which ends in November. On Wednesday, January 22, in Milan, Aprilia Racing revealed its new livery as the teams prepare for the upcoming months.

The bike has been redesigned to enhance Aprilia Racing’s status as a leading force in MotoGP and to enable it to contend at the highest level. The aerodynamics, electronics, and V4 engine, which has undergone extensive development, have been the focus of the team’s efforts.

Massimo Rivola, the CEO of Aprilia Racing, expressed his excitement about welcoming Pragmatic Play as a new partner. We are especially delighted to bring on board a partner of such high calibre.”

This collaboration represents joining two entities dedicated to innovation, passion, and striving for excellence. We aim to create a partnership based on innovation, trust, and a shared long-term vision.

This is Pragmatic Play’s second high-profile brand sponsorship in recent months. They previously signed an agreement with the music festival Tomorrowland Brasil late last year, which was a first in the iGaming industry.

