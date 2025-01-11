Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party to Select New Leader on March 9 Ahead of 2025 Election

The Liberal Party of the departing Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced late Thursday that it will elect a new leader on March 9. According to surveys, this is in anticipation of the 2025 elections, in which the party is currently in a precarious position.

On Monday, the prime minister, in office for nine years, revealed he will resign in the coming months. This choice comes as legislators press him, worried about the party’s disappointing standing in pre-election polls.

Justin Trudeau declared that he would continue to serve as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party until the party elects a new leader.

“After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election,” the organisation stated in a press release.

The National Board of Directors of the party convened on Thursday evening to deliberate and establish the preliminary regulations for the forthcoming leadership contest.

The party announced that the leadership vote will conclude on March 9 and that a new leader will be announced on the same day.

The Liberal Party has declared that the cutoff date for registering as a Liberal and joining the leadership campaign is January 27. Additionally, the party stated that the fee for a candidate to enter the leadership election would be C$350,000 (approximately $242,920.60).

On Thursday evening, The Globe and Mail revealed that former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-central banker Mark Carney are preparing to compete for the Liberal Party’s leadership.

In contrast, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne were unsure about joining the race. The report cited various sources.

Justin Trudeau’s Response to US Tariffs and Relations with President-Elect Trump

On Monday, Justin Trudeau declared that parliament would be prorogued, or suspended, until March 24.

This suggested that an election probably wouldn’t occur until at least May. As a result, Justin Trudeau was expected to remain in charge of handling the potential for severe tariffs, initially, following the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Trump has criticized Trudeau, who has responded by condemning the president-elect’s suggested tariffs, arguing that they will harm both countries.

Trump has characterized Canada as akin to a US state, while Justin Trudeau remarked that there was “a snowball’s chance in hell” for Canada to join the United States.

The Conservatives are set to achieve a significant victory over the Liberals in the upcoming Canadian election, scheduled by October 20, irrespective of the party leader. Voters are frustrated by soaring prices and a lack of affordable housing.