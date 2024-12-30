Former President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100 Year-old

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and laureate of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, accompanied by his family.

He was 100 years old, making him the longest-living president in US history.

His children, Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, survive him. His beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild died before him.

“My father was a hero, not only to me, but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through our shared ideals. Because of the way he brought people together, the globe has become our family, and we thank you for carrying on his legacy by living these shared principles.”

Jimmy Carter Remembered

Carter, who has rarely used his full name–James Earl Carter, Jr.–was born October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. Peanut farming, talk of politics, and devotion to the Baptist faith were the mainstays of his upbringing.

Upon graduating 1946 from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Carter married Rosalynn Smith, who died at 96 in November 2023. The Carters have three sons, John William (Jack), James Earl III (Chip), Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff), and a daughter, Amy Lynn.

President Joe Biden expressed his grief over Carter’s passing, stating that the world had lost an “extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian ” and a close friend.

Biden noted Carter’s compassion, moral clarity, and efforts to eradicate sickness, build peace, advance civil and human rights, support free and fair elections, house the homeless, and advocate for the underprivileged as examples for others.

“To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility,”

Biden addressed this in a statement. “He showed that we are a great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”

Biden announced that he had ordered a state funeral for Carter in Washington.

Public observances will be held in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter’s state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending.

Public members are encouraged to visit the official tribute website to President Carter’s life at www.jimmycartertribute.org. This site includes the official online condolence book and print and visual biographical materials commemorating his life.

The Carter family has asked that donations be made to The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307, in place of flowers.

Trending News: