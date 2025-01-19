Police Appeal for Info on 3 Abandoned Babies in East London – £20,000 Reward

Police have issued a new plea for information about three kids abandoned by the same parents shortly after birth in east London.

In addition, Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward.

It has been precisely one year after Baby Elsa was discovered alive in a shopping bag beside the Greenway footpath in east London at the age of one hour.

Police have released a photograph of the Boots carrier bag.

The infant was exceedingly cold, so medical staff named her “Elsa” after the character from the Disney film Frozen.

Baby “Harry” was found in September 2017, wrapped in a blanket, shortly after his birth.

In February 2019, the other newborn, “Roma,” was discovered in frigid weather, wrapped in a white towel and placed in a shopping bag.

As the BBC reported last year, DNA tests presented to East London Family Court confirmed that all three abandoned babies are full siblings.

All three have changed their names and are in good health.

Police have examined over 450 hours of CCTV footage and created a complete DNA profile of the children’s mother.

Police specialists believe the mother and maybe father have lived in Plaistow or East Ham for six years.

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm stated: “We have serious concerns for the parents’ well-being, particularly the mother.”

He stated that he felt someone in the vicinity was aware of the mother’s pregnancies and that “within the community there may have been concerns for this mother’s welfare”.

He advised people to contact the police for any information, no matter how minor it may appear.

He stated that the three children were “thankfully” healthy.

According to the Family Court, Elsa was still in foster care according to the Family Court, and “doing very well” in December.

The older children have already been adopted, and Newham Children’s Services intends to do the same for Elsa.

However, the local government cannot register Elsa’s birth while the police inquiry is ongoing.

Without it, the local authorities cannot present its case to the family court and seek approval for her adoption.

The court heard that officials were “very concerned” with the delay.

Carol Atkinson, the senior judge at East London Family Court, has presided over nine hearings.

She stated in December that Baby Elsa was in an “ongoing state of uncertainty” and that carers could not “progress the relationship” with her older siblings while the proceedings were ongoing.

Professor Lorraine Sherr of University College London researched children abandoned before birth.

She described the judicial delay as a “double whammy” for the little kid.

“She can’t get on with her new life, or build relationships with her siblings,” she told me. “Nor does she know who her parents are.”

She said that children who are abandoned at birth often spend decades seeking their parents, even into their 70s and 80s.