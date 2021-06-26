Semyon Varlamov’s Heroic Night Not Enough For NY Islanders

TAMPA — There wasn’t much else that Semyon Varlamov could do.

The NY Islanders goaltender was a block facade for almost an hour in the 1-0 misfortune to the Lightning in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup elimination round Friday night at Amalie Arena. The loss finished the NY Islanders’ season only one game nearer to arriving at the Stanley Cup Final than they got last year.

With 30 saves money on 31 shots, Varlamov surrendered one objective on a totally open under-staffed shot from Yanni Gourde while a gathering of NY Islanders skaters packed Anthony Cirelli toward the edge of their zone. Gourde hopped off Tampa Bay’s seat and shot in before any Islander acknowledged and shot a feed from Cirelli under two minutes into the second time frame for the game’s just score.

“Varly was enormous for us,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said after the misfortune. “I believe he’s one of the fundamental reasons we’re here. He had another extraordinary game and it smells to lose.”

Varlamov, who has two seasons left on the four-year bargain he endorsed with the NY Islanders in July 2019, made his twelfth straight beginning of the postseason on Friday. The 33-year-old endured a lower-body injury in the customary season finale, which provoked lead trainer Barry Trotz to begin youngster Ilya Sorokin in the arrangement opener of the first round against the Penguins.

Regardless of Sorokin’s triumph in Game 1, Trotz went to Varlamov, who presented back-on back misfortunes in the wake of allowing in a couple delicate objectives. Trotz then, at that point selected to ride Sorokin for the rest of Round 1 as the NY Islanders progressed to play the Bruins in the second round.

After Sorokin was lit up for five objectives in the arrangement opening deficit to Boston, the net was Varlamov’s again and he never surrendered it.

Varlamov completed this postseason with a 7-7 record and a .922 save rate in 34 beginnings.

“I think we’ve generally understood what he can do and we’re certain with him behind us,” Mayfield said. “He played quite a game, actually like I think we as a whole realized he would and it sucks we were unable to complete it before him.”

Friday night stamped only the second time in establishment history that the NY Islanders played a Game 7 in the elimination round. The first came in 1975 against the Flyers. It was likewise the tenth Game 7 for the NY Islanders and the 10th played out and about.

After the season-finishing misfortune, the NY Islanders are 4-6 unequaled in Game 7s, including 4-5 out and about.

