Typhoon Saudel Strikes China as Flood Risks Spread

BEIJING – Typhoon Saudel brought a dangerous mix of wind, heavy rain, powerful surf, and high tides to eastern China in late August 2026. Its sudden turn away from a possible Taiwan landfall put Zhejiang and nearby coastal communities directly in the storm’s path.

For residents already dealing with earlier storms, the threat was more than a weather forecast. Evacuations, closed transport routes, empty store shelves, flooded streets, and damaged crops showed how quickly repeated storms can strain daily life. The storm’s path and the broader flood risks explain why this event drew so much concern.

Early forecasts had suggested that Saudel might become the first typhoon of the year to make landfall in Taiwan. Instead, the storm moved across waters north of Taiwan and turned west-northwest toward mainland China.

Saudel’s forecast path changed sharply in the days before landfall. A U.S. Embassy weather alert on Typhoon Saudel warned that the storm was expected to reach the coast between Zhejiang and Fujian. Ten provinces and regions faced a period of strong winds and heavy rain as its outer circulation expanded inland.

The late change mattered because coastal governments had to prepare for a storm that had previously appeared likely to affect Taiwan or move farther toward Japan.

The coast around Wenling saw waves reported at more than 30 feet before Saudel made landfall. Residents also recorded a fiery red, sunset-like glow in the sky, a striking scene set against worsening conditions offshore.

The contrast was unsettling. The sky drew attention, but the sea conditions showed the immediate danger. Large waves can hit seawalls, ports, coastal roads, and low-lying communities before the storm center reaches land.

Two Landfalls Brought Severe Winds to Zhejiang

Saudel made its first reported landfall near Yuhuan in Zhejiang, bringing crosswinds strong enough to nearly knock over a reporter standing near the coast. Wind-driven seawater and rain made it difficult to remain outside.

Residents said three typhoons had made landfall in the same area within a single year, an unusual run of storms for communities still recovering from earlier damage. Later reporting also described Saudel making two landfalls in Zhejiang, disrupting travel and ferry service across the region. The South China Morning Post’s report on the double landfall described the wider transportation disruption.

Around 9:10 a.m. on August 28, Saudel reportedly made a second landfall along the Wenzhou coast. That second hit increased pressure on communities that had already faced hours of strong winds and rain.

The reported wind readings showed a powerful storm

China’s meteorological authorities reported maximum winds near Saudel’s center at Force 12 to 14, with wind speeds of about 30 to 42 meters per second.

Near the first landfall area, winds were reported at roughly 67 to 94 mph.

The storm was classified as a severe typhoon in the coverage.

By early August 28, its central pressure was reported at 950 hectopascals.

Maximum winds later reached Force 14, or about 101 mph.

The storm’s wind field also extended well beyond its center. The reported Force 7 wind zone had a radius of about 140 to 185 miles, while the Force 10 zone reached about 75 to 95 miles from the center. Even the strongest Force 12 zone extended about 31 miles outward.

A Large Circulation Put Shanghai and Other Provinces at Risk

Saudel’s circulation was reported to span more than 1,000 kilometers, or about 620 miles. Its cloud system was said to cover an area comparable to roughly four Zhejiang provinces.

The storm’s danger did not stop at the coastline where its center came ashore. Its outer bands spread wind and rain across multiple provinces at the same time.

Starting August 27, eastern and southern China entered the period of strongest wind and rain effects. Zhejiang and Fujian faced the most immediate threat, while Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangdong, Guangxi, and Yunnan also faced severe weather.

Torrential rain raised the risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and urban flooding, especially in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Hunan.

Shanghai sat within Saudel’s broader weather zone, along with the Yangtze River estuary, the East China Sea, Hangzhou Bay, and nearby coastal areas. Winds strengthened in Shanghai beginning August 27.

At 3:30 a.m. on August 28, Shanghai’s meteorological service issued a yellow lightning warning for central districts. Widespread thunderstorms were expected over the following 12 hours, with lightning posing an added hazard.

By the evening of August 27, Shanghai flood-control authorities had relocated nearly 20,000 people. Conditions later began easing after Saudel’s two Zhejiang landfalls, according to Weathernews coverage of Saudel’s Zhejiang approach.

High Tides Made Coastal Flooding More Dangerous

Saudel arrived during a period of high astronomical tides. That timing created a damaging combination: strong winds pushed seawater toward shore, large waves battered coastal defenses, and heavy rain sent runoff toward rivers and city drainage systems.

High coastal water levels can slow the flow of inland rivers and drainage channels. When rainwater cannot drain toward the sea, it can collect quickly in streets, underpasses, and low-lying neighborhoods.

Marine monitoring authorities issued warnings about possible seawater intrusion in parts of Dinghai, Jiaojiang, and Taizhou. Some low-lying areas faced a projected water depth of up to 100 centimeters, or about 3.3 feet.

Zhejiang’s mountainous coastline can send large volumes of runoff downhill in a short period. Rain falling on saturated slopes and mountain streams can move quickly toward plains and built-up areas.

At the same time, prolonged soaking weakens slopes and increases the chance of landslides and mudslides. Repeated wave impacts also put seawalls under pressure, particularly where high tides keep water levels elevated.

This combination means rainfall totals alone do not show the full risk. A storm can overwhelm an area because the sea blocks drainage just as runoff pours down from higher ground.

Evacuations and Supply Shortages Showed the Human Cost

Zhejiang flood-control authorities raised their emergency response to Level One, the highest level cited in the coverage, at 8:00 p.m. on August 27. Coastal tourist sites and entertainment venues closed before the typhoon’s arrival.

Large numbers of migrant workers moved to shelters, often carrying bags and personal belongings. For people who had already evacuated during earlier storms, another relocation meant more uncertainty and disruption.

More than 500,000 people were reportedly relocated in Taizhou before landfall. The figure showed the scale of precautionary action taken before Saudel reached the coast.

Supermarkets near Wenling reportedly emptied as residents bought food, water, and emergency supplies. Some shoppers arrived after the shelves had cleared and expressed surprise that another storm had triggered stockpiling so soon after the previous one.

Farmers faced a different kind of loss. One local grower said newly planted vegetable seedlings had only begun to grow in a greenhouse when another typhoon approached.

“They were finally starting to grow. But before I could make any money, they’re going to be destroyed again.”

The farmer’s concern captured the long recovery period after repeated storms. A damaged greenhouse does not only mean lost plants. It can also mean lost income before a crop ever reaches market.

Fujian Faced Overlapping Storm Systems and Record Rain

Fujian was still dealing with flooding and geological hazards linked to an earlier tropical cyclone, identified in the coverage as Gaemi, when Saudel’s outer circulation began affecting the province. Another typhoon over the Beibu Gulf was also moving moisture toward the region.

Those overlapping systems produced widespread torrential rain in Fuzhou, Putian, Quanzhou, Ningde, Sanming, Longyan, and other parts of Fujian. In many areas, 24-hour rainfall totaled about 2.4 to 5.9 inches. Some locations received more than 12 inches.

Nationally, 19 weather stations recorded extreme torrential rain from August 25 to 26, while 669 stations recorded very heavy rain. Fujian had the highest provincial average rainfall, about 2.1 inches, with a reported local maximum of 11.1 inches.

Lianjiang was among the hardest-hit locations. Rainfall exceeded 3.9 inches at 90 townships and 234 monitoring stations across the area. Chaosi Subdistrict in Longyan’s Xinluo District reportedly recorded about 13.3 inches of rain.

A national weather station in Zhangping also broke its daily rainfall record, which dated to 1961.

Fujian raised its rainstorm warning to the highest level and upgraded its flood-control emergency response to Level Two. Some areas suspended work, production, classes, and market activities, while coastal passenger ferries suspended routes.

Reservoir managers also began releasing water or lowering water levels ahead of possible flood peaks. That step preserved capacity for more runoff if Saudel brought heavier rain.

Northern China Faced Floods and Unusual Humidity

While southern China watched Saudel, a separate severe-weather pattern brought heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail to northern regions. China’s National Meteorological Center issued a yellow rainstorm warning and a blue warning for severe convective weather.

Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, and Shaanxi were among the affected areas. Some places recorded roughly 4 to 9 inches of rain, while intense short bursts of rainfall made local flooding worse.

Residents in Hebei joked that their cities had entered “ocean viewing mode” as streets flooded. Some villages reported their heaviest rainfall of the year and said roads had left them cut off from surrounding areas.

A video from Dalian showed a sudden waterfall-like downpour falling onto a red sedan, an image that illustrated how quickly heavy rain can overwhelm a street.

The rain was only part of the discomfort. Residents in Shandong, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Liaoning reported humidity levels of 80% to 90%, even after the beginning of autumn. Beijing’s morning humidity reportedly approached 100% at one point.

Temperatures of 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, or about 88 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, can feel far hotter when humidity remains high. The reported heat index in some places approached or exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warm, moist air from multiple typhoons moved inland from the southeast coast. Some moisture pushed west toward Henan and the Fen River Valley, while another stream moved north toward Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, and Jilin.

The subtropical high-pressure system had shifted unusually far north instead of retreating south. As a result, parts of northern China and the northeast experienced seven to 10 straight days of sauna-like weather.

Guangxi Was Still Under Water From Earlier Storms

Guangxi was still dealing with lingering rain and floods associated with an earlier typhoon when Saudel approached the coast. Low-lying areas remained underwater, while transportation routes and farmland continued to suffer.

On August 26, warning sirens continued in villages in Long Township, Fusui County, and Ningming County in Chongzuo. Reports described some communities as submerged under the highest flood levels ever recorded there.

The overlap between old and new weather systems made recovery harder. Residents had little time to clean homes, restore roads, or return to fields before another round of rain threatened the region.

Across many cities, the pattern had become painfully familiar: heavy rain, flooded roads, pumping, mud cleanup, transport repairs, then another storm warning. Residents increasingly asked where flooding would happen, rather than only how much rain would fall.

China’s National Audit Office has identified weaknesses in urban drainage and flood prevention, including a long-term focus on visible above-ground construction while underground infrastructure and maintenance receive less attention.

China has invested in “sponge city” projects intended to reduce flood risk by improving how urban areas absorb and manage stormwater. However, a review of China’s flood-prevention approaches notes that urban flooding remains a serious challenge as heavy rain meets dense development and limited drainage capacity.

Reports of poor construction added to concern.

After Typhoon Barvey hit in July 2026, media reports said a retaining wall at an underground parking garage in a Shenyang residential community collapsed after heavy rain. Foul-smelling garbage, concrete pieces, and construction waste reportedly spilled from behind the wall.

The reports alleged that developers or construction firms had used household garbage or untreated construction waste as fill material to cut costs. Those allegations raise serious safety questions, though responsibility in individual cases requires formal investigation.

In June, residents in Chaoyang District also posted videos of roadside drains that appeared to be shallow dirt pits rather than working connections to a wider drainage system. Some showed a single pipe entering from higher ground with no visible side connections.

These examples do not prove that every drainage system has the same flaws. They do show why residents question construction quality and maintenance when streets repeatedly turn into flood channels.

Zhengzhou’s 2021 Disaster Still Offers a Warning

The July 20, 2021 rainstorm in Zhengzhou remains a painful reference point for flood planning in China. An official investigation found that rainfall far exceeded the city’s flood-control capacity. It also identified inadequate preparation, poor coordination, improper emergency response, and long-standing weaknesses in urban flood prevention.

A case study of the 2021 Zhengzhou flood documents the scale of that disaster and the danger created when extreme rainfall overwhelms transportation and city infrastructure.

The lesson applies whenever a new storm arrives. Cities cannot stop typhoons or prevent every extreme rainfall event. However, drainage maintenance, early warnings, evacuation plans, reservoir management, and transparent construction oversight can reduce the harm people face.

What the Saudel reports show

Saudel changed course and brought a broad wind and rain threat to mainland China.

Coastal Zhejiang faced the combined pressure of high tides, large waves, severe winds, and heavy rainfall.

Fujian, Guangxi, and northern provinces were already coping with separate flooding and weather emergencies.

Repeated urban flooding renewed attention on drainage systems, maintenance, and emergency preparedness.

Saudel’s reported double landfall showed how one large storm can disrupt wide areas far beyond its center. It also arrived when many communities were still dealing with earlier flooding, damaged crops, closed roads, and exhausted residents.

The strongest warning is not only about the next typhoon’s track. It is about whether the same flood-prone streets, weak drainage networks, and emergency gaps are being fixed before another storm arrives.

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