Hail in Thailand: Why It Forms and Where It Falls

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Seeing hail fall in tropical Thailand can be startling, but it can happen when powerful thunderstorms develop. Hail is uncommon, and the risk is greatest in Upper Thailand, especially the North and Northeast, during the hot season.

The Thai Meteorological Department says hail can occur from February through May. Learn how storm updrafts form hail, when it’s most likely, which areas have reported it, and how to stay safe, starting with Thailand’s changing rainy season.

How Hail in Thailand Forms During Powerful Storms

Hail forms high inside thunderstorm clouds, where temperatures are cold enough for ice, even when the air at ground level feels hot. In Thailand, this can happen during powerful hot-season storms, when warm, moist air rises rapidly and feeds towering clouds.

Why hot weather can still produce ice

Heat near the ground helps fuel rising air, but it doesn’t determine the temperature throughout the cloud. As warm, moisture-laden air rises, it cools. Inside a strong thunderstorm, updrafts can carry water droplets into the cloud’s colder upper regions, where they freeze.

The ice can grow as it collides with supercooled water droplets, which remain liquid in below-freezing air. When the hailstone becomes too heavy for the rising air to support, gravity pulls it down through the storm and toward the ground. NOAA explains this process in its guide to how hail forms in thunderstorms.

The role of updrafts and summer storms

An updraft is a current of air moving upward through a storm cloud. Strong updrafts give hailstones more time to grow; weaker updrafts may not keep them aloft long enough for significant growth. Eventually, gravity wins and the hail falls, sometimes alongside heavy rain and strong wind.

In Upper Thailand, summer storms often develop when hot conditions meet a cooler air mass or high-pressure area moving south from China. Southerly and southeasterly winds can also carry moisture inland from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea. These changing wind and pressure conditions can help trigger thunderstorms during the hot season, generally from February through May. The Thai Meteorological Department posts current weather forecasts for Thailand, while its storm warnings describe the potential for hail in some areas, not every storm. For example, a northern Thailand summer storm warning has forecast hail alongside other storm hazards.

Hail remains an occasional outcome, rather than a feature of every summer storm. The key conditions are strong upward currents and cold air high inside the cloud.

When Thailand’s Hail Season Usually Arrives

Thailand’s hail risk follows a broad seasonal pattern, not a fixed date on the calendar. Hail is most often associated with the hot-season storm period in Upper Thailand, but storms vary by year and location. Even during the busier months, many thunderstorms produce no hail.

Why February through May brings more hail risk

The Thai Meteorological Department identifies February through May as a period when summer storms can develop. As temperatures rise, hot air near the ground can fuel strong upward movement. When weather patterns shift and cooler air or changing winds meet that heat, the atmosphere can become unstable enough for thunderstorms.

These conditions raise the potential for hail, rather than making it inevitable. A storm still needs the right structure and strong enough updrafts to form hailstones, as explained in the section above. The timing and strength of storms also vary across Upper Thailand, so one province may see hail while nearby areas get rain or no storm at all. For more context on the annual weather cycle, see Thailand’s hot-season timeline and storm risk.

A 2025 research chapter on Thailand’s hailstorms describes February through May as the main hail period in its analysis, with April the most active month in its dataset. That finding offers a useful seasonal guide, but it should not be read as a forecast for a particular year or date.

What the research can and cannot tell us

The chapter reports estimates of about 320 hailstorm events and 55 hail days per year. Treat those figures as estimates from that study, not as definitive nationwide totals published by the Thai Meteorological Department. The available summary does not establish the study’s full methods, geographic coverage, observation period, or reporting limits.

Those details matter because different data sources may define a hail event or hail day differently, and records may not capture every storm. The research supports a broad pattern, including an April peak in its dataset, but it cannot promise hail during any specific week or hour. Hail can also occur outside the main period; the seasonal pattern describes when risk is more common, not the only time it is possible.

Where Hail Is Most Likely to Be Reported in Thailand

Research points to the mountainous North and the Northeastern Plateau as areas with frequent hail reports. That pattern describes where reports are concentrated, not a province-by-province forecast. Hail can occur elsewhere, and local storm conditions determine where it actually falls.

Why northern Thailand sees notable hail reports

Northern Thailand’s mountains and valleys shape local weather, but terrain alone does not cause hail. During the hot season, strong thunderstorms can develop when heated air rises and changing weather patterns bring unstable conditions. If a storm’s updrafts are strong enough, hail can form and fall in a localized area.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Nan are northern examples associated with hail reports. These provinces are not equally at risk, and the list does not rank them. Conditions can vary across short distances, so a storm may bring hail to one district while nearby areas receive rain or stay dry.

A 2025 research chapter describes a hailstorm in Thoen District, Lampang Province, on March 18, 2024. The example shows that hail has been reported in the North, though it does not establish a recurring pattern for Thoen or predict future events. The chapter’s analysis of hailstorm patterns in northern Thailand provides broader context. You can also read about hailstorms reported in northern Thailand.

Hail on the Northeastern Plateau

Hail is also reported across the Northeast, where summer thunderstorms can affect parts of the plateau. Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, and Sakon Nakhon are examples of provinces named in storm forecasts that include the possibility of hail in some areas. They are not a ranked list, nor does a forecast mean hail fell in every province.

Storms can cover more than one region, and their paths and intensity change from event to event. A weather system may bring hail to northern and northeastern provinces within the same period, while other districts experience only strong wind or rain. For that reason, broad regional patterns help explain where reports occur, but they cannot tell you exactly which community will see hail next.

What Hailstorms Can Mean for Residents and Travelers

Hail can fall alongside lightning, strong wind gusts, or heavy rain, but no single storm produces every hazard. Because conditions can change quickly, residents and visitors should follow local warnings and treat thunder as a reason to seek shelter.

How to stay safer when a storm approaches

When thunderclouds build or a warning is issued, head inside a sturdy building. Stay away from windows, exposed outdoor areas, hilltops, and open viewpoints. Large trees and unsecured billboards can become dangerous in strong gusts, so don’t shelter beneath them. Check the Thai Meteorological Department’s current forecasts and local alerts, including storm safety guidance for northern Thailand.

If you’re sightseeing, pause hikes and outdoor activities during an active storm. Move to a substantial building or an enclosed, hard-topped vehicle, not a tent or open-sided shelter. Once indoors, stay clear of glass while hail is falling. The U.S. National Weather Service recommends remaining in shelter until 30 minutes after the last thunder; its thunderstorm safety rules offer guidance that applies broadly, though travelers should also follow local instructions.

On the road, reduce speed and find a safe, covered place to stop if hail or poor visibility makes driving difficult. Avoid parking under trees or signs that could fall, and don’t stop beneath an overpass, where you may block traffic and remain exposed to wind.

Heavy rain calls for a separate precaution: never drive or walk through floodwater. Water can hide road damage or move quickly, even when its depth is hard to judge. Wait for safe conditions and follow local flood advisories.

Protecting vehicles, crops, and livestock

If you have time before a storm arrives, move a vehicle into a garage, covered parking area, or other secure shelter. A carport may reduce hail exposure, but it cannot guarantee protection from large hail or windblown debris. If the storm has already begun, don’t risk injury by moving a vehicle outdoors.

Farmers should check local agricultural guidance for protecting vulnerable crops, since the right response depends on the crop and its stage of growth. When it’s safe to prepare, secure loose equipment and move livestock into a sturdy barn or other suitable shelter. Avoid leaving animals tied outside or gathering them under isolated trees during lightning.

Once hail and strong winds begin, stay under cover rather than trying to save property or tend fields. Practical preparation can limit some damage, but it cannot prevent every loss.

How to Check Official Hail and Severe-Weather Warnings

For the latest picture of hail risk, check the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) rather than relying on an old screenshot or a repost without a date. Start with the Department’s official English warning page and Thailand weather forecast. TMD also shares updates through its official social channels, including its Thai-language account, which can help you spot new notices.

What to look for in a Thai Meteorological Department advisory

Before changing travel plans or outdoor activities, check four details in the notice: when it was issued, which provinces or regions it covers, the forecast period, and the hazards it names. An advisory may mention hail alongside thunderstorms, gusty winds, or heavy rain. Those hazards do not affect every listed area in the same way, so read the location details rather than assuming a province-wide impact.

The issue date tells you when TMD published the notice; the forecast period tells you when the described conditions may occur. Check both, especially if someone has shared an image or copied text without its original timestamp. If the advisory has been updated, use the newest version.

When available, the Thai-language notice may include useful local detail, such as province names or area-specific wording. English notices can help visitors understand the main warning and its timing, but compare both versions if you need more precise local information. Past coverage of a severe summer storm warning can show the kinds of hazards TMD notices describe; treat it as an example, not a current forecast.

Why a forecast is more useful than a hail map

A map of past hail reports can show where hail has occurred, and broad regional patterns can explain why some parts of Thailand see more reports. Neither one predicts the exact place or time of the next storm. Hail can fall in a small area, while nearby communities experience only rain, wind, or no storm.

Use the latest official forecast to make decisions about travel and outdoor plans. Historical reports provide context, but they are not a guarantee that hail will return to the same place, or that it will occur during the same month each year.