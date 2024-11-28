Chiang Rai to Experience Colder Weather From Nov 29 – Dec 1

The Meteorological Department reports that Chiang Rai and other parts of Northern Thailand will experience colder weather with strong winds, with temperatures dropping by another 1–3 degrees Celsius from Nov 29 – Dec 1.

A high-pressure area or relatively strong cold air mass from China will cover Northern Thailand. This will cause the upper part of Thailand to experience colder weather with strong winds.

In the early morning, temperatures in Chiang Rai will hit 17°C and 22°C in the afternoon in low-lying areas. Mountainous areas like Phu Chi Fah will experience 9°C in the early morning and 17°C in the afternoon.

People in these areas should take care of their health due to the colder weather and be careful of the dangers of fires that may occur due to the dry weather and strong winds.

Chiang Rai and the North:

Cool-weather in the morning, with temperatures dropping by 1–3 degrees Celsius and some light rain. Minimum temperature 17°C–22°C degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29°C–33°C degrees Celsius.

The weather on the mountaintops is cold to very cold, with a minimum temperature of 7°C–12°C degrees Celsius and northeasterly winds at 10–25 km/hr.

Northeast:

Cool to cold weather Temperatures with strong winds will drop by 1–3 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature 15°C–20°C degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28°C–32°C degrees Celsius. Cold weather on mountaintops. Minimum temperature 10°C–14°C degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds at 15–35 km/hr.

Central region:

Cool weather in the morning. Temperatures will drop by 1–3 degrees Celsius with strong winds. Minimum temperature 21°C–23°C degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32°C–33°C degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds at 10–30 km/hr.

Eastern region:

Cool weather in the morning. Temperatures will drop by 1–3 degrees Celsius with strong winds. Minimum temperature 20°C–24°C degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 31°C–33°C degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds at 20–35 km/hr. Waves in the sea will be 1–2 meters high and about 2 meters high offshore.

Southern region (eastern coast):

Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in many areas, especially in Surat Thani province. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat Minimum temperature 23°C – 24°C degrees Celsius Maximum temperature 26°C – 32°C degrees Celsius

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards:

Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Waves are approximately 2 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

From Songkhla downwards: Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Waves 2-3 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 3 meters

Southern region (west coast):

Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas, in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24°C-25°C Maximum temperature 26°C-31°C degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Waves approximately 1 meter high; offshore, waves higher than 2 meters; in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Partly cloudy with a drop in temperature of 1–2 degrees Celsius and strong winds. Minimum temperature 23°C–26°C degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32°C–34°C degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/hr.