Cooling Winds and Dropping Temperatures Predicted for Northern Thailand

The Meteorological Department reports cooling winds will herald stormy weather across Thailand from today until next Thursday, after which temperatures in the north and northeast will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorologist, a mild cold front is starting to move across the northeast and northern regions from China. Severe winds and heavy rain will accompany this weather system as it approaches the northern, lower north-eastern, central, and eastern regions. A monsoon trough is also in the area.

There will be a 1-3 degree Celsius drop in temperature in the northern and northeastern provinces after the rains. Additionally, the government issued a warning to residents of low-lying areas and mountain valleys to prepare for potential flooding.

The Meteorological Department reported two tropical storms in the western Pacific at 4am today. Krathon, located towards the eastern part of Luzon Island in the Philippines, is a tropical storm that might become a typhoon if the ocean waters warm enough. It will most likely make its way towards Taiwan and then Japan.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Jebi won’t hit Thailand, but travellers planning to take a flight to Taiwan between September 30 and October 2 should check the local weather forecast in advance.

