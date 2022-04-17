32.8 C
Bangkok
type here...
News

Easter Sunday: People Are Sharing Easter/Spring Creations on Twitter

By Salman Ahmad
0
0
happy easter day
happy easter day

Must read

The festival of Easter, also known as Pascha (Aramaic, Greek, Latin) or Resurrection Sunday, is one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which in the New Testament is described to have occurred three days after his death on Calvary’s cross as evidenced by the Greek document Andreas. During the Feast of the Passion, which takes place the day after the Great Fast (or Great Lent), which precedes it and takes place after a period of fasting, prayer, and penance for the previous 40 days, there are many purposes.

People from different places of the world are sharing their awesome and joyful photos on Easter Sunday on their Twitter accounts. They are really Enjoying wearing easter clothes. They wish easter to each other.

Here are a few Creations by some people:

Dr. Alfred Mutua Wished Easter to his patients.

NYPD School Safety Spent some time at @NYCParks Queens Zoo on the occasion of easter.

Here are some more Tweets for easter day:

 

Also Read: 

Is Aldi open today? Easter Sunday opening times for Aldi supermarkets

Previous articleEaster Sunday is Expected to be Sunny, According to the Met Office

More News

Load more

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks