(CTN News) – Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo inspired a heated musical response to Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade with a surprise guest. Lily Allen joined Rodrigo for a passionate duet at the renowned British music festival on Saturday night, dedicating the track to the SCOTUS justices who struck down a landmark 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

In an effort to show his support for Friday’s ruling, Rodrigo introduced songwriter Allen, who has stated that she originally wrote “F*** You” with former President George W. Bush in mind.

“I am devastated and terrified that so many women and girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said. The next song is dedicated to the five judges on the Supreme Court who have shown that they do not care about freedom at all.

In addition to Rodrigo, Chief Justice John Roberts filed a concurring opinion in Roe v. Wade that overturned Roe v. Wade. Whenever his name was called, Allen, 37, flicked a middle finger.

Sour’s star, roaring as the crowd roared, said, “This song is dedicated to the late Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.” It’s a hateful statement.”

A report in the independent claims that BBC iPlayer, which broadcasts Glastonbury performances to British audiences, cut Rodrigo and Allen’s performance. However, their official YouTube channel shows their performance.

A few days after the duet took place, Allen posted the video to her personal Instagram account on which she expressed her excitement about returning to the stage, nearly three years after becoming sober.

Additionally, Billie Eilish attacked the court’s ruling during her own performance at Glastonbury on Friday night, in which she became the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner at the age of 23.

Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo – BBC News

According to the BBC, Eilish said that today was an “amazing, amazing, an absolutely terrifying day for women in the United States of America today”. In fact, I just have to tell you that, since I can’t bear to think about that anymore, and I can’t bear to be thinking about it.”

Related CTN News: