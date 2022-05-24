Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska Launches A National Psychological Support Program

(CTN News) – In light of the current crisis of mental health and shock in Ukraine, Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has announced that a national psychological support program will get started.

According to Olena Zelenska, none of the Ukrainians, neither adults nor children can be sure that they will wake up tomorrow, she said in a video statement posted on social media. The psychological and physical injuries the Ukrainians experienced in the occupation, at the front, in bomb shelters, under shelling, and abroad, they need to be rehabilitated just like the physically injured.”

According to her statement, the Ukrainian government will “quickly” develop a mental health support program in partnership with the World Health Organization.

“The war in Russia has revealed horrors we could never have imagined,” Olena Zelenska said. The WHO is committed to protecting two of the most important human rights – the right to life and health. Currently, both of these rights are being violated in Ukraine.”

According to Olena Zelenska, the country plans to set an example to strengthen global support for the psychological well-being of war survivors.