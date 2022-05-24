28.2 C
Bangkok
type here...
Ukraine War

Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska Launches A National Psychological Support Program

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
Ukraine's First Lady Zelenska Launches A National Psychological Support Program
Ukraine's First Lady Zelenska Launches A National Psychological Support Program

Must read

(CTN News) – In light of the current crisis of mental health and shock in Ukraine, Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has announced that a national psychological support program will get started.

According to Olena Zelenska, none of the Ukrainians, neither adults nor children can be sure that they will wake up tomorrow, she said in a video statement posted on social media. The psychological and physical injuries the Ukrainians experienced in the occupation, at the front, in bomb shelters, under shelling, and abroad, they need to be rehabilitated just like the physically injured.”

According to her statement, the Ukrainian government will “quickly” develop a mental health support program in partnership with the World Health Organization.

“The war in Russia has revealed horrors we could never have imagined,” Olena Zelenska said. The WHO is committed to protecting two of the most important human rights – the right to life and health. Currently, both of these rights are being violated in Ukraine.”

According to Olena Zelenska, the country plans to set an example to strengthen global support for the psychological well-being of war survivors.

Related CTN News:

Zelenskyy Says Russia’s Victory Is ‘Temporary’: ‘Putin Will Have To Return Seized Territory’
More than 1,000 Educational Institutions Destroyed by Russian Army Since War Began, Zelensky Says
Pfizer-BioNTech Says 3 COVID Shots Protect Children Under 5
Previous articleGenshin Impact Update 2.7 To Release On May 31: Adds New Characters & Events
Next articleCharges: 6-Year-Old Eli Hart’s Mother Shot Him Up To 9 Times, and Hid His Body in Trunk

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks