By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – A former US Marine was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces after a private security company that he worked for sent him to fight in the conflict.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man was killed while he was working for a private military contracting company. The company, Cancel’s mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that the company had sent her son to fight in Ukraine and that he was paid while he was doing that.

The mother of Marine, a former United States Marine, said the former Marine signed up to work for the private military contracting company on top of his full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee shortly before the war in Ukraine broke out. According to Cabrera, when the war began, the company was trying to find contractors to fight in Ukraine, and Cancel, according Cabrera, agreed to go, she said.

In a statement released by the White House, Cabrera said, “He wanted to go over there because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of that to contain it there, so it wouldn’t come here, and perhaps our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved.”.

