Charges: 6-Year-Old Eli Hart’s Mother Shot Him Up To 9 Times, and Hid His Body in Trunk

(CTN News) – It was reported that a Minnesota mother killed her six-year-old son and stuffed his body in her car’s trunk, New York Post reported.

The family of Eli Hart, 6, continues to express grief and frustration after the boy was found dead in a car trunk near Orono last Friday.

A court recently awarded Eli Hart, the mother’s son, custody. The police found the child’s body inside her Chevy Impala when they made a traffic stop.

Julissa Thaler, 28, was arrested when the police noticed blood on the interior of her car. Her vehicle was searched as a result of the observation.

Tory Hart, Eli Hart’s father, complained to the court multiple times. He told them about her mental illness and addiction to drugs.

Despite that, Thaler was given full custody of the child. Sadly, he died 10 days later.

“No matter how many times we cried, they ignored us,” Hart’s fiance, Josephson, said. “No matter how many warning signs we gave.”

The documents from the family court also reveal that many social workers were worried about Thaler’s mental state, his unstable living situation, and his criminal record.

There are reports claiming that Eli Hart wasn’t able to bond with his son until 2021 because Thaler would stop him from having contact with him.