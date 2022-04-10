Russia Appoints New Commander To Oversee Ukraine Invasion

General Alexander Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s southern military district and has “a lot of experience” from “Russian operations in Syria,” has been appointed by Russia to oversee the war in Ukraine, a Western official told the BBC.

General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, officials told CNN.

A theater commander with extensive combat experience could bring coordination to an offensive now expected to focus on the Donbas region instead of multiple fronts.

Dvornikov’s appointment suggests Russia is expanding its “terror campaign” against Ukraine, according to foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal.

The reorganization follows Russia’s withdrawal from the Kyiv region after failing to capture the capital. These Russian units are expected to be redeployed to eastern Ukraine.

Western officials believed there was no single commander overseeing the Russian invasion before Dvornikov’s appointment. The New York Times reported late last month that the intelligence community is of the opinion that “the men making decisions are far from the fight, back in Moscow: Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu, General Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian general staff, and even President Vladimir V. Putin.”

As a result of the lack of coordination, several Russian generals have been killed on the front lines trying to solve tactical and logistical problems.

