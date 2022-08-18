Connect with us

Automotive News

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023
Advertisement

Automotive

Aspects to Consider When Searching for Auto Insurance in 2022

Automotive

3 Points to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a Car Model You Love

Automotive

What Are The Types Of Off-Road Suspension Setups

Automotive

Top 5 Broaching Machine Manufacturers in China

Automotive

8 Essential Things to Have in Your Car

Automotive

10 Best Online Auto Parts Stores 2022

Automotive

7 Questions to Ask Your Potential Car Accident Lawyer

Automotive

3 Essential Steps You Need to Have for a VIN Number

Automotive

How to Sell Your Car Online

Automotive

5 Interesting Automotive Industry Trends and Statistics to Watch

Automotive

Long Range Electric Bikes — Magicycle Cruiser Pro and Ocelot Pro

Automotive

A DISCUSSION OF THE CAUSES OF MOTOR VEHICLE CAR ACCIDENTS

Automotive

Different Types Of Car Accidents in Miami

Automotive

How Does Car Shipping Work? A Quick Guide

Automotive

Mazda leasing - Where to Apply?

Automotive

What You Ought To Know About Mazda Service?

Automotive

Ozzy Tyres - Australia's No-1 Brand Known for their Exclusive Range of 4x4 Rims and Tyres.

Automotive

Important Things To Do When Your Car Breaks Down

Automotive

Everything You Need To Know Before Buying An Aston Martin in the UK

Automotive

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dodge Hornet

(CTN News) – The upcoming 2023 Dodge Hornet will be offered with several performance upgrades as part of a GLH package. Dodge is playing up the sporty angle for the SUV.

Dodge Hornet  GHL (Goes Like Hell)

The name “Goes Like Hell” is a tribute to the Omni GLH hot hatchback from the 1980s, which was marketed as a hot hatchback in the 1980s. It is expected that the dealer-installed upgrades will be sold through Dodge’s Direct Connection parts program.

This is a picture of a GLH concept car. The purpose of this car is to show what can be achieved when you add all the goodies. It is one of the most stylish cars in the world.
It is available for the Dodge Hornet GT, which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. The GLH add-ons include a suspension kit which lowers the SUV by more than an inch, an upgraded exhaust system, 20-inch wheels, numerous stripes, and the GLH logo on numerous parts of the SUV.
As of now, Dodge Hornet has not announced how much more horsepower the revised exhaust setup will add to the standard car’s 265 horsepower. However, expect a bit more than that.

It is also unclear how much these extras will cost, but Dodge says the GLH upgrades will be “stackable,” so you’ll likely be able to add one, all, or a combination of these options to your Hornet at any time.

It would seem that, if you want everything from the GLH package, there will be an all-inclusive price that you will have to pay.

It is imperative to note that the Direct Connection parts will be covered by the vehicle’s warranty if they are installed by a dealership designated as a “Power Broker” by Dodge Hornet.

Direct Connection is also planning to offer performance parts for the more powerful Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid, although there is no information available yet on those parts.

As the Hornet GT is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in December, we will be able to provide more details on the GLH upgrades later this year.

Related CTN News:

10 Best Online Auto Parts Stores 2022

7 Questions to Ask Your Potential Car Accident Lawyer

How to Sell Your Car Online
Related Topics:
Continue Reading