Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

(CTN News) – The upcoming 2023 Dodge Hornet will be offered with several performance upgrades as part of a GLH package. Dodge is playing up the sporty angle for the SUV.

Dodge Hornet GHL (Goes Like Hell)

The name “Goes Like Hell” is a tribute to the Omni GLH hot hatchback from the 1980s, which was marketed as a hot hatchback in the 1980s. It is expected that the dealer-installed upgrades will be sold through Dodge’s Direct Connection parts program.

This is a picture of a GLH concept car. The purpose of this car is to show what can be achieved when you add all the goodies. It is one of the most stylish cars in the world.

It is available for the Dodge Hornet GT, which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. The GLH add-ons include a suspension kit which lowers the SUV by more than an inch, an upgraded exhaust system, 20-inch wheels, numerous stripes, and the GLH logo on numerous parts of the SUV.

As of now, Dodge Hornet has not announced how much more horsepower the revised exhaust setup will add to the standard car’s 265 horsepower. However, expect a bit more than that.