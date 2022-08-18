Automotive
Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023
(CTN News) – The upcoming 2023 Dodge Hornet will be offered with several performance upgrades as part of a GLH package. Dodge is playing up the sporty angle for the SUV.
Dodge Hornet GHL (Goes Like Hell)
The name “Goes Like Hell” is a tribute to the Omni GLH hot hatchback from the 1980s, which was marketed as a hot hatchback in the 1980s. It is expected that the dealer-installed upgrades will be sold through Dodge’s Direct Connection parts program.
This is a picture of a GLH concept car. The purpose of this car is to show what can be achieved when you add all the goodies. It is one of the most stylish cars in the world.
It is also unclear how much these extras will cost, but Dodge says the GLH upgrades will be “stackable,” so you’ll likely be able to add one, all, or a combination of these options to your Hornet at any time.
It would seem that, if you want everything from the GLH package, there will be an all-inclusive price that you will have to pay.
It is imperative to note that the Direct Connection parts will be covered by the vehicle’s warranty if they are installed by a dealership designated as a “Power Broker” by Dodge Hornet.
Direct Connection is also planning to offer performance parts for the more powerful Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid, although there is no information available yet on those parts.
As the Hornet GT is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in December, we will be able to provide more details on the GLH upgrades later this year.
Related CTN News:
10 Best Online Auto Parts Stores 2022
7 Questions to Ask Your Potential Car Accident Lawyer