264 Civilians Killed In Kyiv Since Russian Invasion Began, Says Mayor Klitschko

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least 264 civilians, including four children, have been killed in the Ukrainian capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

In addition, more than 300 people have been hospitalized with injuries and more than 80 buildings have been destroyed, according to Klitschko.

‘Aggressors are targeting Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine,’ the mayor said in a video he posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Approximately one month ago, the Russian forces began bombarding Ukraine with artillery shells.

According to Klitschko, about 3 million people lived in Kyiv before the war but now the population has been dwindling to less than half that number because of how many people have fled.

“We need support right now because this is a difficult time for us,” he said.

There is no doubt that everyone is surprised at how strong the Ukrainian army is, how strong the Ukrainian soldiers are since we stand before one of the biggest armies in the world: the Russian army.”

Klitschko said that Ukrainians are “so tough” because, unlike Russian soldiers, they are fighting to defend their children, their families, their city, and their future.

It has been said that Russia aims to rebuild its empire, but Ukraine aims to become “part of the European family as a democratic, modern European country.”

Related CTN News: