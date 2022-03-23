Biden Says Chemical Warfare In Ukraine is a “Real Threat” Against Ukraine

Biden warned on Wednesday that there is a “real threat” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

When asked about his concern about Putin’s use of chemical weapons, Biden said: “I think it’s a real threat.”

While leaving the White House for Europe, where he will meet with allies to discuss strategy, he made the comment.

Biden warns of chemical warfare threat as he leaves for Europe

“Adding that he would be “happy to talk to you guys when I get back,” Biden said when asked what he would say to European leaders. When asked what he would say to European leaders, Biden said he would say it face-to-face when he arrives in Europe.

President Biden has previously warned Russia will pay a severe price if it launches a chemical weapons attack, without specifying what that price will be. Administration officials are concerned that the Russian military will escalate its attack on Ukraine with chemical weapons.

Biden is scheduled to land in Brussels later on Wednesday. During the NATO Summit on Thursday, he will discuss the response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine with leaders at NATO headquarters. Afterward, he will attend and speak at a G7 Meeting on the consequences the U.S. and allies have imposed on Russia so far.

As well, he will meet with European Council President Charles Michel, respond to questions at a European Council Summit and hold a press conference on Thursday.

The president will meet with Polish President Duda in Warsaw on Friday. During his visit to the U.S. military, he will also deliver a speech.

Related CTN News: