Tesla Recalled – China Recalls 14,684 Teslas Due To Crash Risk

(CTN News) – The company has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software issue that could lead to collisions, China’s market regulator said on Friday. It is Tesla’s second recall in the country this month.

According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, the recall applies to both imported and domestic vehicles.

Tesla Recalled

Cars being recalled do not display a unit of speed, such as miles per hour or kilometers per hour when in Track Mode, which could lead to collisions, it said.

Tesla recalled 127,785 Model 3s earlier in April due to problems with semiconductors that could also cause accidents.

1850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 Chinese models of the same model, manufactured between January 12, 2019, and March 25, 2022, are being recalled.

Using over-the-air (OTA) technology, Tesla Motors (Beijing) and Tesla (Shanghai) will upgrade the software of the affected vehicles without charge, enabling owners to finish the process.

The company will contact owners of vehicles that cannot be upgraded this way so the upgrades can be performed at Tesla service centers.

Tesla recalled more than 285,000 vehicles in June 2021, mostly made in China, to fix a software problem. Nearly 200,000 vehicles were recalled in December.

