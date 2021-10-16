Traveling to Thailand in 2021-22: How to Get There

Thailand opened its resorts to tourists from all countries in October 2021. Previously very few nations could cross their borders during the pandemic. Find out how to get to Thailand under the new rules and what restrictions still apply by reading the article below.

Provinces that Welcome Tourists in Thailand

Under the new quarantine rules approved by the Thai government, fully vaccinated tourists must spend only seven days in quarantine at the place of arrival. They can travel to the following resorts:

Phuket

Surat Thani

Phang Nga

Krabi

Tourists will pass 2 PCR tests during this period. If they’re both negative, guests are free to travel throughout the whole country.

If you don’t have a certificate of vaccination and arrive by plane, you’ll spend 10 days under quarantine. People entering borders by other transportation means must stay in a special facility for 2 weeks.

Who Can Travel Visa Free?

Citizens of 64 countries can come to Thailand for tourism purposes without a visa. The duration of stay depends on the nation and the type of waiver agreement between the governments. For example, people from Argentina can come for 90 days, Greece – 30, Cambodia – 14.

Applying for a Tourist Visa: 2 Ways

Through the Embassy

Book an appointment at the Embassy, download an application form, and fill in the necessary data. Or take the form at the Embassy and enter the personal data once you’re there. But you’ll need to prepare a set of documents beforehand. Here’s a list to keep in mind

An international passport

A colour photo

Return tickets

A bank statement with at least 20,000 baht per traveller

Printed proof of booked accommodation

Health insurance

The required documents are subject to change. It’s better to contact the Embassy before starting the preparations for your visa.

Get a Thai Electronic Visa

Citizens of 18 countries can get a visa upon arrival. They need to pre-register through an online service to enter the borders. The procedure takes only a couple of minutes. The eVisa allows you to stay for up to 15 days. Find out more about the application processes on the official website of the Thai Immigration Bureau.

Thai Visa Photo Tips

Embassies will reject your application if you submit a photo that doesn’t comply with the standard specifications:

The size is 40×60 mm (35×45 mm in some Embassies)

A white background

The face must take 75% of the image

A neutral expression

No glare

The fastest and cheapest way to get a correct Thailand visa image is to use an online photo tool – Visafoto. This is a special service that adjusts the photo online to fit particular requirements. Just upload the picture taken with your smartphone, choose the country and ID document and wait for a couple of seconds. Once it’s done, you’ll get a decent photo in a digital format and a template for printing out. Use it for an online application. Or print it out on matte paper in a photo studio or post office. It’s cheaper than going to professional photographers and using their services.

Anti-Coronavirus Measures: Stay Safe

Coronavirus is a contagious and dangerous microorganism. You will definitely have to interact with other people and visit social places during your travels. Therefore, always take a mask and a sanitizer along. Keep a distance of 1.5-2 meters. It is also important to have a first aid kit with prescriptions and meds, and a thermometer to take your temperature. Apply for hospital services at the first sign of infection to avoid complications and protect people around you.

Travelling to Thailand in 2021-2022 won’t differ much from previous years. There are only a few new rules introduced to help travellers from all over the world safely enjoy Thai culture and nature.