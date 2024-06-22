7 Countries Offering visa-on-arrival for Indians in 2024

International trips are mesmerising and provide exposure to new cultures and people. However, a visa sometimes acts as a hurdle and becomes the reason for changing plans. Well, some countries offer visa-on-arrival for Indians, making your trip seamless. Let’s check out these countries and select the ones best suited to travel.

What is Visa-on-Arrival?

A visa-on-arrival is issued to a foreign visitor at a country’s entry point, a land checkpoint, a port, or an airport. Countries offer Visas on Arrival only to visitors from the country with which an agreement has been entered.

Visa-on-arrival countries differ from visa-free countries in that while the former provides a visa upon arrival, the latter doesn’t require one.

How Many Countries Offer Visa-on-Arrival to Indians?

There are 60 countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indians. This includes the following:

1 Albania 31 Micronesia 2 Barbados 32 Montserrat 3 Bhutan 33 Mozambique 4 Bolivia 34 Myanmar 5 Botswana 35 Nepal 6 British Virgin Islands 36 Niue 7 Burundi 37 Oman 8 Cambodia 38 Palau Islands 9 Cape Verde Islands 39 Qatar 10 Comoro Islands 40 Rwanda 11 Cook Islands 41 Samoa 12 Dominica 42 Senegal 13 El Salvador 43 Serbia 14 Ethiopia 44 Seychelles 15 Fiji 45 Sierra Leone 16 Gabon 46 Somalia 17 Grenada 47 Sri Lanka 18 Guinea-Bissau 48 St. Kitts and Nevis 19 Haiti 49 St. Lucia 20 Indonesia 50 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 21 Iran 51 Tanzania 22 Jamaica 52 Thailand 23 Jordan 53 Timor-Leste 24 Laos 54 Togo 25 Macao (SAR China) 55 Trinidad and Tobago 26 Madagascar 56 Tunisia 27 Maldives 57 Tuvalu 28 Marshall Islands 58 Uganda 29 Mauritania 59 Vanuatu 30 Mauritius 60 Zimbabwe

Top 7 Countries to Travel Amongst Visa-on-Arrival Countries

Here are the top 7 countries to travel amongst the visa-on-arrival countries:

1) British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands consist of four large and 50 smaller islands. They are popular for their white sand beaches, rich flora and fauna, and aquamarine waters. The British Virgin Islands are for you if you are a beach lover.

The main island of Tortola is considered the yacht charter capital of the Caribbean. The best time to visit the British Virgin Islands is between December to April.

Places to Visit: Tortola, Virgin Goda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town etc.

Tortola, Virgin Goda, Jost Van Dyke, Road Town etc. Things to Do: Recreation, sightseeing, water sports, etc.

Recreation, sightseeing, water sports, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 1.2 lakhs to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

2) Jamaica

Jamaica is a beautiful island full of clear water, pristine beaches, a garden of corals, and natural beauty. It offers plenty of outdoor adventures, like rafting in Martha Brae River, diving into Blue Hole, or bobsledding down Mystic Mountain.

Further, you cannot miss the Carnival celebrations and the world-famous Reggae Sumfest. The best time to visit Jamaica is between December and April.

Places to Visit: Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum

Blue Hole, Catamaran Cruise, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Bob Marley Museum Things to Do: Scuba diving, snorkelling, Reggae Music, tour to a rum distillery, river rafting, etc.

Scuba diving, snorkelling, Reggae Music, tour to a rum distillery, river rafting, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 70,000.

3) Oman

Oman is a country of delight, with 16th-century forts, golden desert dunes, and grand canyons among the jewels worth visiting. You can spend time on road trips or go wild camping, which is quite popular nationwide. The best time to visit Oman is from October to April.

Places to Visit: Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands etc.

Muscat, Wadi Darbat, Khasab, Wahiba Sands etc. Things to Do: Visit historical heritage sites, visit the desert, explore aquamarine waters, etc.

Visit historical heritage sites, visit the desert, explore aquamarine waters, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 90,000.

4) Maldives

The Maldives is a tiny island nation in the Indian Ocean with immaculate beaches and crystal-clear waters. The location is quite popular among Indians. It is quite popular for water sports like flyboarding, banana boat riding, parasailing, etc. The Maldives offers a range of accommodations, including private island resorts. The best time to visit is December to April.

Places to Visit: Alimatha Islands, Atoll Transfer, Banana Reef, National Museum

Alimatha Islands, Atoll Transfer, Banana Reef, National Museum Things to Do: Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing, etc.

Scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, kitesurfing, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000.

5) Cook Islands

The Cook Islands are a group of 15 islands in the South Pacific region. They are famous for their blue lagoons, lush green mountains, and white sand beaches. The locals are very friendly, and the place is ideal for beach lovers, especially snorkelling enthusiasts. With its loving and romantic atmosphere and beach resorts, it is also ideal for a honeymoon. The best time to visit the Cook Islands is between April and November.

Places to Visit: Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market, etc.

Aitutaki Lagoon, Muri Lagoon, Aroa Marine Reserve, Muri Night Market, etc. Things to Do: Lagoon cruises, off-roading, hiking, cycling, etc.

Lagoon cruises, off-roading, hiking, cycling, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 2.50 lakhs to Rs. 3 lakhs.

6) Seychelles

The Seychelles Islands are 1100 miles off the coast of Main Africa and are home to UNESCO-designated sites, making them a popular tourist destination. Seychelles has a warm tropical climate and is an all-round holiday destination.

Again, a destination for beach enthusiasts, you can enjoy splendid beaches in Seychelles, including white sand beaches. The best time to visit Seychelles is all year round, especially between April-May and October-November.

Places to Visit: Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse, etc.

Victoria, Beau Vallon, Grand Anse, etc. Things to Do: Visit the mountain rainforest, see prehistoric palms, hike, island hop, etc.

Visit the mountain rainforest, see prehistoric palms, hike, island hop, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 1.50 lakhs.

7) Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands is a small country in the Pacific Ocean, comprising approximately 70,000 people. It is popular for its pristine beaches, tropical islands, water sports, windsurfing, and scuba diving. The locals offer warm hospitality and are friendly. The best time to visit the Marshall Islands is between May and October.

Places to Visit: Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island, etc.

Arno Atoll, Kalalin Pass, Bokolap Island, etc. Things to Do: Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring aquatic life, etc.

Scuba diving, snorkelling, exploring aquatic life, etc. Itinerary Length: 7 days.

7 days. Estimated Expenses (7-day trip): Approximately Rs. 40,000.

Other Things to Keep in Mind

Following are some of the important things you should keep in mind while undertaking an international trip to any of the above countries:

Medicine and first aid kit in case any emergency arises.

Get overseas travel insurance to ensure that you are financially protected in case things go south.

to ensure that you are financially protected in case things go south. Indian Embassy details in case of any emergency.

Travel credit card so you can spend seamlessly without worrying about the forex issues.

Adequate cash, especially in the currency of the country you are visiting. Always research how to conveniently get cash in foreign currency and the popular modes of spending in that country.

All your KYC documents and ID proofs are a must-have when undertaking foreign journeys.

Any other document or thing that you feel is important for international travel

Booking and undertaking an international trip can become easier if the visa requirements are relaxed. India has negotiated with multiple countries to ensure a seamless travel experience for Indian tourists.

However, it is important to prepare beforehand when planning travel. Undermining the importance of travel insurance can be a big mistake. Pack your bags and get going now!

