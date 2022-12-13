Christmas 2022 in Phuket: Where to dine!

(CTN News) – The much-anticipated holiday season has started, and Christmas will be here before we know it.

We can all agree that a Christmas celebration would be lacking without a sumptuous feast, whether you want to celebrate it by giving presents, decorating Christmas trees, or watching Christmas movies nonstop on Netflix.

Yes, Bangkok’s Christmas decorations are a sight to see, but if you’re not going to Phuket, you’re losing out.

Why not celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in a tropical setting in Phuket? Here are the top restaurants in Phuket to celebrate Christmas in 2022 if you’re on board!

1. BBQ Seafood Buffet at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

For Christmas and Christmas Eve, Sheraton is hosting a BBQ Seafood Buffet at Chao Leh Kitchen.

Enjoy a scrumptious seafood feast in addition to typical Christmas favourites, including roasted turkey, prime rib, seafood on ice, unusual foreign cuisine, a range of tempting desserts, and much more.

Act now to take advantage of a 10% discount if you reserve and pay for a table before December 23, 2022!

When: December 24 and 25, 2022, from 18:00 onwards

Price: 1,999++ baht per person, special price on beverage packages

For reservations, call 076 645 999.

2. Christmas Buffet and Set Dinner at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

You may choose from a special Christmas buffet menu at the Krua Talad Yai restaurant inside the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.

The Christmas Eve buffet features an extensive array of seasonal fare and local favourites.

Some highlights include roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, Argentinian ribeye steak, Christmas desserts, and more. Naturally, a live acoustic band performs in the background while you eat to enhance the festive atmosphere.

A “Christmas Family Set Menu” is also available on Christmas Day, which includes delicacies such as ham hock terrine, smoked tuna loin, Christmas pudding, and others.

Buffet on Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 2022, 18:00–22:00

Price: 1,450 baht net per adult incl. free-flow soft drinks

650 baht net per child (4-12 years old) incl. free-flow soft drinks.

Beverage package from 695 baht net per person

Christmas Family Set Menu

When: 25th December 2022, 12.00 – 22.00

Price: 999 baht net per person *All food will be served in a family-style *

Beverage package from 695 baht net per person

For Booking, call 076 643 555.

3. Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Angsana Laguna Phuket Christmas Phuket 2022

Enjoy a special Christmas supper at Azura Beach to get into the festive mood.

The culinary staff carefully crafts the Christmas dinner with the best ingredients to complement your Christmas and include classic Italian dishes, fresh seafood, and other cuisines.

The festive atmosphere is unmatched, and there is a live band and DJ., not to add that Santa is visiting!

When: 25 December 2022, 18:30 – 22:00

Price: 2,499 baht per person for a buffet

1,199 baht per child 7-12 years for buffet & free-flow soft drink

Additional choices

799 baht for unlimited soft drinks per person

1.499.00 baht per person for unlimited premium drinks

Call 076-358500 to make bookings.

4. Various Christmas dining experiences at Hyatt Regency

For Christmas, Hyatt Regency offers a variety of fantastic dining options. You can choose three locations to celebrate Christmas: Pool House Kitchen, Casa Boho, and Mizu Restaurant.

Enjoy a Christmas buffet at Pool House Kitchen with live holiday music that includes all your favourite holiday dishes. Santa will also stop by with presents for the children.

A 4-course Latin feast and dancing into the night to the DJ are the perfect way to celebrate Christmas in Latin flair at Casa Boho.

Do you like fine dining? Mizu provides a special 6-course teppanyaki set tasting menu for Christmas, including unlimited Prosecco and high-end red and white wines.

Want to eat well on Christmas day? An informal Christmas lunch with live music is served at Pool House Kitchen.

Pool House Kitchen

When: 24 December 2022, 18:00-23:30 hrs; 25 December 2022, 12:00-16:00 hrs

Price: 3,300++ baht incl. a glass of sparkling wine and soft drinks (Christmas eve buffet)

2,700++ baht for food and soft drinks package (Christmas brunch)

3,900++ baht for food and alcoholic drinks package (Christmas brunch)

Casa Boho

When: 24th December, 17:00-22:00 hrs

Price: 2,700++ baht for set menu

Mizu Restaurant

When: 24th December, 2 seatings at 18:00-20:00 hrs and 20:00-22:00 hrs

Price: 7,400 plus baht per individual

Call 076 231 234 to make bookings.

5. Red Christmas Dinner at The Surin Christmas Phuket 2022

You may enjoy a genuine Christmas in a tropical setting at The Surin. Join the Red Christmas Dinner in a beautiful beachside setting with views of the exclusive Pansea Beach.

The lunch includes a diverse international buffet with a carving station for the turkey, spaghetti, BBQ, and more.

A live duo band will enhance the holiday ambiance throughout the evening by playing fantastic music to round off your eating experience.

When: Starting at 19:30 hrs.

The price per person, including a glass of champagne, is 4,600++ baht.

For youngsters aged 7 to 12, the price is 1,500 Plus baht.

Free for kids under the age of seven.

Call 076 316 400 to make bookings.

