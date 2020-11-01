Thailand to Track Future Tourists with “Smart Band” Digital Trackers

Foreign tourists to Thailand may be required to wear a digital “Smart Band” that will allow the authorities to track them and monitor their health. Thailand closed its borders to tourists in April of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thai Government has been very wary of opening and allowed the first foreign travellers to enter the Kingdom in October. Thirty nine tourists from China entered under a new long stay visa program. They flew into Bangkok from Shanghai for a stay of at least one month. The first 14 days of which are in quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Now officials are floating around with the of smart device for long stay tourists. The long stay tourists will be required to wear the devices during their stay.

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, said its in collaboration with Thai startup companies, is developing a “Smart Band.” An application to be used for tracking foreign tourists who would visit Thailand.

“Smart Band” for foreign visitors

The cabinet committee, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister has approved in theory the use of so-called “Smart Band” digital wristband under the responsibility of the Digital Ministry.

The Smart Band device would be distributed for each individual long stay foreign visitor. The device will track their locations, body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. If the tourist has a body’s temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius, it will immediately alert nearby medical officials.

The Smart band can also help the tourists with various problems; including asking for special assistance at their Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) or Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ); and asking for directions when they get lost, according to the Digital Ministry.

The “Smart Band” is being developed and initially applied to a limited group of incoming tourists traveling under Special Tourists Visa (STV) on November 1 onwards. It is unclear how long one would need to wear the smart band while a tourist. It was also not announced what the exact cost would be for foreign tourists.

STV Long Stay Visa

The Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) is a special visa introduced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Its issued for long-stay tourists who would like to travel to Thailand. It is one of the economic measures by the Thai government to restore the local tourism industry that has been affected heavily by COVID-19.

Foreigners interested in an STV visa must get in touch with the Thai Embassy or Consulate or local office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in their country. An initial application will be submitted to the Bureau of Immigration for a background check.

After receiving the approval from the Immigration Bureau, the applicant will be requested to submit the visa application form; pay the visa fee; provide the proof of ASQ accommodation; proposed chartered flight to Thailand and copy of the health insurance policy. The application will be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the visa application has been approved by the MFA, the applicant will collect the STV visa and the Certificate of Entry (COE) which will be issued by the Thai Embassy or Consulate. The applicant will also provide the Fit to Fly Medical Certificate. It must state that the applicant does not have COVID-19. The certificate must be issued within 72 hours before the flight departure.

