Thailand to Spend 8.8 Billion Baht on New Private Jets for VIP Protocol

(CTN News) – The Thai royal family, ministers, and distinguished visitors will be provided with their own VIP planes, according to a budget agreed by the Thailand cabinet of 8.8 billion baht (US$270 million).

The proposal, which was put out by the prime minister’s office and approved on Tuesday, calls for the purchase of new aircraft and parts as well as the training of employees.

The strange budget move is only the most recent of several that we may anticipate before the next general election as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha strives to cement his legacy.

From the fiscal year 2024, the funds will be spent over four years: 1.75 billion baht in 2024, 2.19 billion baht in 2025, 2.20 billion baht in 2026, and 2.63 billion baht in 2027.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), which seeks to replace the outdated Airbus A340-500 purchased from Thai Airways for VIP travel, looks to be the primary benefactor of the VIP Private Jets.

In addition to helping victims of natural catastrophes and evacuating Thai people overseas, Airbus carries VIPs.

The sole Airbus used by the air force is the one in the issue. It was given to Thai Airways in 2005, and after being placed in storage in June 2012, it was used by the air force in August 2016.

The suggestion read…

The airbus, which THAI used from 2005 to 2012, was put into service in 2015. The RTAF has created an operating strategy, budget for spending, evaluation of the risk of corruption, and list of procurement requirements.

Due to the removal of the Airbus A340-500 from the schedule by the last scheduled operator earlier this year, it is currently relatively uncommon on commercial passenger flights.

The RTAF planes, however, have received excellent maintenance. The Airbus A340-500 just completed what looks to be the longest trip ever flown by aircraft, setting a record for the air force.

Wednesday at 6.10 a.m., flight RTAF202 took off from Don Mueang Airport and traveled between Taiwan and the Philippines before being sighted to the east of Japan.

The airplane was seen again traversing the Gulf of Alaska before entering American airspace in Washington State after vanishng from public radar over the North Pacific.

After a journey of 18 hours and 14 minutes, the plane landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

