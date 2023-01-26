China Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Chiang Mai to Taiwan and Thailand

(CTN News) – Taiwan-based On Friday, China Airlines started nonstop service between Taiwan and Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

The four-hour flight will be flown four days a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays by a 180-seat Airbus A321neo.

Flight CI851 will depart Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), which serves Taipei City, at 08.05 and land in Chiang Mai at 11.15.

At 12.15 pm, flight CI852 leaves Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) and arrives in Taiwan at 4.40 pm.

The commencement of the service has been long overdue since the Covid-19-related delays prevented the state-owned flag airline from launching the flights as scheduled in June 2020 and again in October 2021.

AirAsia and Taiwanese carrier EVA Air are two other airlines that fly the route.

The addition of the Chiang Mai-Taoyuan route brings China Airlines‘ weekly roundtrip operations between Taiwan and Thailand to 27.

The Taipei-Bangkok route is served by China Airlines on 18 weekly flights, while the Kaohsiung-Bangkok route is served by 5 weekly aircraft.

The airline said in a news statement that it hoped the route would make it easier for people to travel between the two areas for work and pleasure.

The Chiang Mai route’s opening will help Taiwanese visitors and travelers from North America and Europe who are passing via Taiwan on their way to Thailand, according to China Airlines.

A 180-seater Airbus A321neo is also used by China Airlines for its newly announced direct route between Taipei and Da Nang in Vietnam.

China Airlines has added extra flights to Shanghai Pudong, Beijing, and Xiamen, increasing its flight capacity by 30% compared to Q3 of last year.

There are now one daily flight from Taipei to Los Angeles and one daily flight from Los Angeles to Taipei. Additionally, regional services have grown.

Next month, low-cost carrier Thai VietJet will begin operating direct flights between Chiang Mai and Osaka in Japan.

