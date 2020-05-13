Thai Vietjet Offers Special Promotions Starting from Just THB99

Thai Vietjet is now offering a special promotion “It’s time to Vietjet!”with more than 100,000 of super saver tickets priced from just THB99 (excluding taxes, fees) to fly on all Thai Vietjet’s routes, applicable for booking within golden hours 12:00 – 14:00 (GMT+7)May 13 to 15, 2020, with travel period from July1to December 31, 2020 (Excluding national holidays). Returning to the sky, this is one of the special promotions to welcome back passengers to airline’s pleasant flights.

The promotional tickets are applied to all the routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam’s Dalat, Da Nang, from Udon Thani to Ho Chi Minh city, as well as all domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai. The promotion’s flight period is from July1 to December 31, 2020except for Udon Thani – Ho Chi Minh City route starting from October 30to December 31, 2020 (Excluding national holidays).

Attractive destinations around Vietnam

The tickets are available on all distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www. facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking office. Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards, including Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union.

In addition, Vietjet (Vietnam) also launches a special promotion of super-saver tickets priced only from VND18,000 (approx. THB25) (excluding taxes, fees) to fly to attractive destinations around Vietnam.Three million promotional tickets on the airline’s 45 Vietnam domestic routes are up for grabs on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app from May 11 to May 16, 2020totravelacross Vietnam with the flight period from May 12 to December 31, 2020 (Excluding national holidays).

The safety of all passengers, flight crew and the community is always Vietjet’s top priority. In addition to the airline’s relentless efforts, it is important that every passenger should comply with all regulations on disease prevention and control, health check procedures and mandatory requirements of health declaration and face mask wearing, etc. in alignment with all global supreme standards and guidelines from the local authorities, the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to enjoy the most on Vietjet’s green flights.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airline ratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Air finance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 7 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani, 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China. Further information at www.vietjetair.com

Thai Vietjet Special Promotions for Thailand